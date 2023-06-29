Home » Hedges and meadows burn in Mundelsheim: plants catch fire
News

Hedges and meadows burn in Mundelsheim: plants catch fire

by admin
Hedges and meadows burn in Mundelsheim: plants catch fire

Hedge is on fire: The fire brigade has to move out in Mundelsheim (symbol image). Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

Apparently, a pizza oven is responsible for the fire, which fortunately the fire brigade can extinguish quickly.

Share this article

The volunteer fire brigade Mundelsheim advanced on Wednesday

around 8 p.m. with three vehicles and 22 emergency services in Seelhofenstraße. There were several meters of a hedge and around 50 square meters of a meadow on fire. The plants presumably caught fire because the chimney of a pizza oven was too close to the hedge and the heat generated caused it to burn. The fire brigade was able to extinguish the flames quickly.

See also  14th Anniversary of Maria Zunilda Gamboa Cordoba

You may also like

Cobra affair – Nehammer’s application for hiring rejected...

Lucas González, new coach of América de Cali

Volkswagen separates from Audi boss Markus Duesmann

Daule school suspends classes due to shooting

education is hope

Economists fear that the economy in Germany will...

Italian businessman Benny Colonico appeared at his restaurant...

What is the karma paid for mistreating an...

05/03/2023 – Slow Spoken News

Political agreements and the art of governing –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy