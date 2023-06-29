Hedges and meadows burn in Mundelsheim: plants catch fire

Hedge is on fire: The fire brigade has to move out in Mundelsheim (symbol image). Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

Apparently, a pizza oven is responsible for the fire, which fortunately the fire brigade can extinguish quickly.

The volunteer fire brigade Mundelsheim advanced on Wednesday

around 8 p.m. with three vehicles and 22 emergency services in Seelhofenstraße. There were several meters of a hedge and around 50 square meters of a meadow on fire. The plants presumably caught fire because the chimney of a pizza oven was too close to the hedge and the heat generated caused it to burn. The fire brigade was able to extinguish the flames quickly.

