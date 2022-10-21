[Epoch Times, October 20, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng reported) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China entered the fifth day. On October 20, Hefei, Anhui announced that primary and secondary schools would suspend offline teaching and strengthen public transportation control. Do not leave fat. Pictures posted on the Internet show that citizens have begun to panic buying and hoarding supplies.

Hefei City announced on the 20th that due to the spread of the epidemic in Hefei City, residents in the city do not leave fertilizer unless necessary, and implement a daily round of nucleic acid testing; reduce the frequency of public transportation operations, and temporarily do not stop in medium and high-risk areas.

All people entering residential quarters in the city must wear masks. Libraries, Internet cafes, theaters, gyms and other cultural and recreational venues will be suspended. All catering service units in the urban area do not provide dine-in temporarily, and all gathering activities such as exhibitions, forums, examinations (written tests, interviews) with more than 50 people are suspended in principle.

The campus is closed for management, primary and secondary schools and off-campus training institutions suspend offline teaching activities, and kindergartens and kindergarten institutions suspend the admission of children to kindergartens.

Various places in medium and high risk areas are closed for management. In principle, only one entrance and exit is reserved in the community, and residents stay at home. All public places, farmers’ markets, etc. will be temporarily closed; supermarkets and retail pharmacies will only implement online sales.

A local netizen left a message: “More than 9 million people in the city’s counties and districts have deliberately looked at 3 asymptomatic (cases) currently (reported), and they will be closed now. I walked around the supermarket, it was overcrowded, and I didn’t take anything. It came out.” “Shanghai initially said it was (closed) for 7 days, and then (closed) for three months. In addition, you may not know how much (real) yang (sex) in Hefei, the number you dare not imagine.”

“My home is near the elevated Tongling Road, and all the schools in the surrounding community are closed! Only admission is not given!” “Classes in Baohe District are suspended… Teachers will call them one by one.”

Public data from the mainland shows that in 2021, the permanent population of Hefei will reach 9.465 million.

Pictures posted on the Internet show that local people have started hoarding instant noodles, and some citizens are queuing up at the gates of supermarkets to buy supplies. Another netizen revealed: “Just now, my aunt called me and said that a friend from the Public Security Bureau called her and said that Baohe District will be closed in the afternoon, and Luyang will be closed tomorrow, so I can prepare food for at least half a month at home.” “Tonight Baohe District will be closed, and Luyang District will be closed tomorrow night. We are preparing for a 5-day static management of the whole city. The school has notified the suspension of classes. Please prepare some living materials in moderation!”

Before the notification in Hefei City, the city’s Yaohai District had issued a notice that all communities would be closed for management.

On the 19th, Yaohai District announced that from 11:00 p.m. on the 19th to 11:00 p.m. on the 23rd, all communities will be closed for management, and in principle, only one entrance and exit will be reserved for each community; nucleic acid testing will be conducted in the area every day. All public places, entertainment venues, farmers markets, etc. will be suspended. Dine-in restaurants are temporarily suspended. Primary and secondary schools and off-campus training institutions suspend offline teaching activities.

In terms of transportation, the whole district can only enter but not enter. Buses and subways are suspended in the Yaohai area (excluding Hefei Railway Station). Hefei Bus Terminal and Hefei Xinya Bus Station are suspended.

When answering questions from netizens about the Hefei epidemic on the 18th, Hefei City said that around the 11th holiday, the number of people returning to and from Fei increased significantly, and the risk of epidemic transmission increased significantly. On October 17, an abnormality was found again in the Laohegang sealing and control area in Yaohai District, and Hefei City temporarily closed and controlled relevant areas and communities.

