Hefei: Yaohai District and Luyang District each found 1 case of positive infection and announced the activity trajectory

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-13 07:55

As of 21:00 on November 12, the nucleic acid test results of Feidong, Feixi, Changfeng, Lujiang, Chaohu, Shushan, Baohe, Jingkai, Gaoxin, Xinzhan and Anchao on the same day were all negative. Infected persons were found during quarantine screening.

On November 12, Yaohai District found one case of new coronavirus infection during isolation screening. The Yaohai District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters notified the following:

Infected person: Chen Moumou, currently living in Ganghong Xincun Community, tested positive for nucleic acid during isolation screening, and was immediately transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. The main risk points of the infected person’s activity trajectory are:

November 9: Ganghong Xincun Community, Haichu Petroleum Gas Station (Heyu Road), Feidong County, sampling point No. 1 in Zhougudui.

November 10: Ganghong Xincun Community, Zhougudui No. 1 sampling point.

November 11: Tantanxin Unnamed BBQ Lobster Restaurant in Feidong County, Tang’an Happy Home Sampling Site, Tang’an Vegetable Market, Ganghong Xincun Community, quarantined and observed.

November 12: Quarantine observation.