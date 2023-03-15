The stylish Ford Kuga is ready to go anywhere with you. Now with a fantastic discount of up to 10,000 euros.

Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. Amateurs, carousels and fighters

The government has not yet decided on sending MiGs to Ukraine, but there is a consensus among its members that Slovakia should do so. This follows from the statements of Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Minister of Defense Jaroslav Naď after the government meeting.

Both explained that the handover of the fighter jets will take place transparently, in accordance with the law and the constitution, although the legal analysis on the basis of which the government in charge can make such a decision was not shown to the public or to the ministers.

In the words of Jaroslav Naď, former President of the Constitutional Court Ján Mazák said that lawyers cannot agree, so we agreed.

For one thing, helping Ukraine with old fighter jets sitting in our warehouses is brave and right.

The second is that the Babrá way of managing the Heger operation with Naď from the beginning – and even before the elections – harms the whole thing.

