Heger lost confidence even after the establishment of the Democrats. After the statement about the “herd of baboons”, Káčer took great offense

Prime Minister Eduard Heger could not even shortly after leaving OĽaNO and obtaining the post of chairman of the Democratic Party, stop the collapse of trust among the people. Compared to November, it fell by four percentage points to 22 percent.

Joining the Democrats did not help his ministers either. In a survey by the Focus agency for the show Na telo television Markízy also recorded less trust, specifically the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rastislav Káčer, the Minister of the Economy Karel Hirman and the Minister of the Environment Ján Budaj. The exception is Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď, who maintained the same level of trust – 20 percent.

Labor Minister Milan Krajniak from the We Are Family movement remains the most trusted member of the mandated government with 30 percent.

