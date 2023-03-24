Home News Heger throws it at Klus, Klus at Sulík
News

Heger throws it at Klus, Klus at Sulík

by admin
Heger throws it at Klus, Klus at Sulík

The news was selected and commented by Tomáš Gális

1. A problem for Klus, Heger and the republic

Slovakia’s nominee for a member of the European Court of Auditors wants to fight for the position, although he experienced a clear rejection in the European Parliament, the president is demanding his stop, he has become a symbol of political corruption and even the prime minister is cold.

He hasn’t experienced that yet. When MP Martin Klus left SaS at the beginning of December because he said he could not identify with its efforts to topple Heger’s government, Richard Sulík hinted that there was something else behind it. Less than two months later, the government approved the appointment of Klus as a member of the European Court of Auditors at the suggestion of Prime Minister Heger.

It did not look very tasteful, in his biography as a political scientist and politician, there were not many of what could be called professional prerequisites for the position, but Klus objected,

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

