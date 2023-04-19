Heger’s government is destroying democracy, non-government women say about the drastic limitation of commenting on laws

Non-governmental organizations call on acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger for the government to correct the legislative rules enforced by its vice-president Štefan Holý from We are a family. From July, they would fundamentally limit the public’s ability to comment on laws.

They wrote to the Prime Minister a month ago, but he has not yet responded.

“Therefore, we again call on Prime Minister and democrat Eduard Heger to act and stop the destruction of one of the basic pillars of democracy, which undoubtedly is public participation in the adoption of laws,” the non-governmental organizations write in the appeal.

It was signed by 96 non-governmental organizations, including Man in Danger, Greenpeace, Ekopolis Foundation, Stop Corruption Foundation, Union of Blind and Visually Impaired Slovakia, civil associations Prales, Sosna, WW Slovakia, Forest Protection Group VLK, Slovensko.digital and the Trnava Archdiocese Charity.

They want the government to return the legislative rules to the state that applies today and allow every inhabitant of Slovakia to comment on draft laws or decrees. After Holé’s change, it would no longer be like that.

The legislative rules were changed by the government in December 2022. As of July, the possibility to collect signatures physically on signature sheets or via petition websites is cancelled. It will be possible only through the Slov-lex portal, after registration or logging in through the Slovensko.sk portal using an ID card with a chip.

Today, according to the civic association Slovensko.digital, only a few percent of Slovaks use these options.

“Slov-lex is a very confusing and user-unfriendly website, and in its current form, it is not even mistakenly suitable for collecting signatures for all comments on all laws that are adopted in Slovakia. In addition, approximately 14 percent of households in Slovakia today do not have access to the Internet,” says lawyer Eva Kováčechová, who works with Via Iuris.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman Matej Neumann responded that Eduard Heger will call a meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister Štefan Holé with the non-profit sector to discuss the problems and not give each other references through the media. “The goal is for every group of the population to have the opportunity to submit comments, but at the same time for us to move towards the electronicization of public administration.”

Slov-lex allows anyone to register as Štefan Holý

Eva Kováčechová explains that the state must ensure public participation in the creation of laws or other legal regulations. This is done through an interdepartmental comment procedure. If other state organizations give a fundamental comment, the submitter must meet with them and communicate about it, in the case of the public, he must meet with them only if the comment is supported by at least 500 persons, whether natural or legal.

The Slovak Republic is bound by the Aarhus Convention, according to which the public must have effective access to the creation of legislation. According to Kováčechová, we will be in conflict with the international convention, which takes precedence over laws.

“Slov-lex is one of those disastrous systems. I understand that Mr. Holý inherited it, but it has had a lot of problems since the beginning. It is so