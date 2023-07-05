Heide Simonis: 80th birthday of the first German Prime Minister | > – history

Status: 04.07.2023 11:30 p.m

She is the first woman to head a federal state: after the resignation of Björn Engholm, Heide Simonis takes over Schleswig-Holstein on May 19, 1993. Her political career ended in 2005 with a spectacular election thriller. On July 4th she turned 80 years old.

On May 19, 1993, the Kiel state parliament became the focus of public interest – far beyond the state borders of Schleswig-Holstein: With 46 out of 88 votes, the SPD politician Heide Simonis was elected Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein – and is thus the first woman to head a federal state. When the president of the state parliament, Ute Erdsieck-Rave, announced the result at 3:31 p.m., her words were almost lost in the jubilation of the SPD parliamentary group. “Courage, luck and female strength”, Erdsieck-Rave wishes the newly crowned. In addition to the Social Democrats, Karl Otto Meyer from the South Schleswig Voters’ Association (SSW), representative of the Danish minority, also voted for Simonis. The first to congratulate her is her predecessor Björn Engholm. He had previously resigned because of a false statement in the investigative committee about the Barschel affair.

“Bright Madness”

In 1993, Heide Simonis achieved what no woman in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany had ever achieved before her: she became prime minister.

“Schleswig-Holstein will not have it easy. But we will make it together,” explains Simonis after her election. Telegrams of congratulations from Chancellor Helmut Kohl (CDU), SPD parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Klose and Henning Voscherau (SPD), the First Mayor of Hamburg, reach the newly crowned Prime Minister. “What I experienced in the last 14 days was sheer madness. I felt like a two-headed monster. In one day I gave non-stop interviews for five hours,” Simonis later recalled in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. at their assumption of office.

Cabinet list causes a lot of criticism

Heide Simonis’ cabinet list has been heavily criticized by the opposition and the press.

There is plenty of headwind for Simonis when it comes to the allocation of cabinet posts. “False start”, “journey to Jerusalem” or “missed opportunity” are the reactions of the opposition and the press. Simonis has had to take a lot of criticism, especially for her decision not to take Economics Minister Uwe Thomas into her new cabinet. “Personal differences” she gives as the reason. Peer Steinbrück will be his successor.

The cabinet of Simone I

Gerd Walter (SPD): Federal Affairs and Europe

Gisela Böhrk (SPD): Women, education, further training, sport

Hans Peter Bull (SPD): interior

Klaus Klinger (SPD): justice

Claus Moller (SPD): Finance and Deputy Prime Minister

Peer Steinbrück (SPD): Business

Hans Wiesen (SPD): Agriculture

Heide Moser (SPD): social

Marianne Tidick (SPD): Science, research, culture

Berndt Heydemann (independent): Environment

The decision for the non-party Environment Minister Berndt Heydemann met with incomprehension. FDP parliamentary group leader Wolfgang Kubicki speaks of a “completely disastrous cabinet list”. This is the reason why the Liberals voted against Simonis in the prime ministerial election. The severe criticism is probably the reason why Simonis canceled an already announced government statement at short notice.

How do you argue with a female president?

Heide Simonis is considered a passionate hat wearer. The press quickly found its topic.

Not only Simonis herself has to find her way in her new role. The media and political parties are also wondering how to deal with a woman in this position and how to report on her. While the press initially focuses on the prime minister’s outward appearances, such as her hats and rings, the opposition still has to practice arguing: “She’s a lady. That sets certain limits to possible attacks,” says CDU politician Ottfried Henning in an interview. “Heide Simonis can do what men can do – and what women can do, she can do as well,” Gisela Böhrk, then Minister of Education and Women’s Affairs, once explained in an interview about her boss.

A steep political career

Heide Simonis was born on July 4, 1943 as Heide Steinhardt in Bonn. In 1967 she successfully completed her studies with a degree in economics. In the same year she married her fellow student Udo Ernst Simonis. In 1969, Heide Simonis joined the SPD. Detours to Zambia and Japan followed before she was employed as a careers counselor at the employment office in Kiel from 1972. From 1971 to 1976 Simonis was a member of the Kiel Council.

In 1976 she won the constituency of Rendsburg-Eckernförde. She prevailed against the popular farmers’ association president Karl Eigen and is the youngest member of the German Bundestag. She is sent by her party to the budget committee – as the first woman in the SPD parliamentary group. She has been a member of the committee for eleven years. In 1988, Björn Engholm called her to Kiel as Minister of Finance. She is taking on a difficult task because the country’s debt is at record levels. She quickly made a name for herself as a tough budget politician – also as the negotiator for public employers for collective agreements in the public sector. “I sit like a hen on someone else’s money” is one of her mottos.

The “Heide-Murderer” brings the political end in 2005

And now, in 1993, the financial politician is Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein. It’s the high point of her political career – and with expertise, her easy-going manner and her heart on her sleeve, Simonis has helped the sight of a woman in high political office to normalize over the years.

In 1996, the SPD lost its absolute majority, but formed a coalition with the Greens, led by Simonis. In the year 2000 the government is confirmed. She stayed in office until 2005, when the spectacular political end came: Four weeks after the state elections, in which Simonis was able to win a wafer-thin majority for her SPD, a member of parliament refused to support her. It comes to the seven and a half hour election thriller. In four nerve-wracking ballots, Simonis failed to achieve a majority for her confirmation as prime minister.

Her opponent Peter Harry Carstensen (CDU) finally inherits her. Who the “Heide murderer” is remains a mystery. Several SPD deputies are quickly caught in the crosshairs of suspicion – personal reasons, revenge or vote-buying are mentioned as possible motives – but no one is exposed as a “traitor”.

“It was pretty sneaky”

After the end of Simoni’s era in Schleswig-Holstein, she gave up and ended her political career. She had no idea that her re-election could go wrong – and it takes her quite a while to come to terms with this debacle personally. “The first three months were terrible. If I had thought about it, the worst would have occurred to me,” she confesses in an interview with NDR 2013. “If I look at pictures of it on TV and see my stunned face, then stay me when I said: That was pretty sneaky.”

UNICEF commitment and “Bild” campaign against participation in “Let’s Dance”.

In 2005, Heide Simonis took over the honorary chairmanship of UNICEF Germany. After a donation scandal, she resigned from the post in 2008.

As stressful as the circumstances of the end of her political career are, she looks back with pride on some successes during her tenure and in particular on her role as the first female head of state in Germany: “In general, I was very lucky to be a pioneer of the future role of women in politics,” says Simonis in an interview with the “Kieler Nachrichten” in 2018. Among the successful projects she counts, for example, the modernization of Schleswig-Holstein, innovations in science and medicine and the active Baltic Sea cooperation. And adds with her typical humor: “There are also people who say that I saved the German hat industry from the depression.”

A good six months after leaving the state parliament, Simonis, who has remained childless and has been committed to the interests of children for a long time, takes over the presidency of UNICEF Germany. As part of this commitment, she also took part in the RTL television show “Let’s Dance” in 2006 in order to draw attention to the aid project, according to her own statements. The “Bild” newspaper, however, has taken to it, launching a smear campaign against the SPD politician and repeatedly defaming her on the front page as “Hoppel-Heide”. After a few episodes, Simonis leaves the show season, citing health reasons. The fee that she still receives from the broadcaster, she donates to UNICEF.

After a donation scandal surrounding the children’s charity and related differences with the then managing director, Simonis resigned from the presidency of the German representation at the beginning of 2008.

Honorary citizenship and Willy Brandt Medal for Simonis

An honor that moves her to tears: Heide Simonis is the first woman to be awarded honorary citizenship in Schleswig-Holtsein for her services to the state.

She received a special honor in 2014: the then Prime Minister Torsten Albig (SPD) gave her honorary citizenship of the state. Also in this round she is the first woman. Until then, this honor had only been given to men with Helmut Schmidt (1998), Uwe Ronneburger (2000), Gerhard Stoltenberg (2002), Siegfried Lenz (2004), Armin Mueller-Stahl (2010) and Günther Fielmann (2016). Simonis had a decisive influence on the appearance of the country, which, with her, made a big leap into the modern age, Albig said at the time. He recognizes Simonis as an outstanding personality and a pioneer for other women.

In the same year, the former politician announced her Parkinson’s disease. On the occasion of her 75th birthday and 25 years after her election as Germany’s first prime minister, the SPD thanked Heide Simonis in July 2018 with the Willy Brandt Medal for her special services to social democracy – it is the party’s highest award.

“A great political life’s work”

Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) congratulates you on your 80th birthday: I hope that you can enjoy this special day of honor with your loved ones, who give you security and strength,” says the State Chancellery in a congratulatory letter. “For the new year of life I wish you all the best.” Simonis, who is being cared for at home in Kiel because of her illness, has “shaped the country like no other politician,” writes SPD state chairwoman Serpil Midyatli in a statement. “What would Schleswig-Holstein be like today without you and your endless commitment to the coexistence and cohesion of the people in our federal state?” she asks. During her twelve years in office, the federal state has become a more social, open and clever one. Midyatli attests Simonis “a great political life’s work”.

