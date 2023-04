What made these two young people do this? The two 13 and 14-year-olds stole about 200 wax candles from the church in Heideck. But that’s not all: the two of them also damaged the Easter decorations on the market square with their stolen goods. The Hilpoltstein police estimate the damage to property at around 500 euros. It is still unclear why the two youths did this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook