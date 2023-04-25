Heikki Mäki: Stopping scheming in the labor market would bring more than 100 million budget additions

Instead of making the necessary analyzes and plans for the introduction of new taxes, one could kill two birds with one stone, that is, organize the labor market and expand the state’s purse at the same time.

Namely, for many years there has been scheming in the labor market regarding jobs with lower wages, which has arisen from the Estonian state’s requirement to pay a foreign worker at least the average Estonian wage, i.e. 1,685 euros. It is clear that such a condition does not bring us more good top specialists, but, on the contrary, inhibits the economic environment and investments, because easier work is protected and kept for Estonians. Unfortunately, the average salary condition applies to all positions and does not take into account that the majority of people living in Estonia do not earn such a high salary.

There is not enough local labor, and therefore the market demand is sharp even for simpler positions, and we are in a situation where foreign workers come to Estonia with an employment contract from another European Union country, for example from Poland, or as ordinary tourists who do not have an employment contract from any country. Unfortunately, in Estonia, many such companies also offer labor mediation services, which are not responsible for where and how taxes are paid or whether they are paid at all. This makes it possible to bypass the state’s average salary requirement and means that even though the work is done in Estonia, the state does not receive other taxes besides VAT, such as social or unemployment insurance tax. Therefore, the country loses a considerable part of the tax revenue, which is certainly more than 100 million, and not to mention the employees who are deprived of social protection. In addition, the distortion of the labor market caused by the average wage requirement strongly inhibits entrepreneurship in the conditions of a free market economy and competition, and investments are directed elsewhere, where the availability of labor is better.

The current situation would be alleviated by changing the conditions of the average salary requirement. It would also help to improve the situation if the companies that ordered work in Estonia had the responsibility and obligation to ensure that people were employed on the basis of correct contracts and that they were paid on a fair basis – even if we are dealing with a company that mediates labor in Estonia. If there are no correct contracts, employees will not have health insurance, let alone a pension.

By changing the average salary requirement, the problems of the lack of skilled labor that have slowed down the development of companies could be solved, tax revenue would increase, the principle of equal and fair treatment of employees could be implemented in practice, and employees’ confidence in social guarantees would increase. A solution to the unfair and entrepreneurship-inhibiting situation created by the average wage requirement is eagerly awaited, and it would also bring the country much-needed tax revenues and make Estonia more attractive for investments again.

It seems that the country has chosen an easier way and decided to increase the tax burden instead of taking really important steps to make the economic environment more efficient. The gray area in the use of labor does not seem to be a concern for politicians and the topic is not on anyone’s agenda. This only favors the users of unfair techniques and their competitive advantage and business volumes in the market. By not acting, the state itself encourages the gray economy and cripples the economic environment and damages the image of the state.

If nothing changes at the level of the state’s decision-makers, and if they continue to sit on their hands, many companies will have to close their doors or move elsewhere in the future. Lithuania has already become the most attractive Baltic country from the point of view of foreign investments, and it is high time to take action to bring the title back to Estonia.