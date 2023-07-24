Heil and Lindner want to launch a pension package soon

Berlin (epd). Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) want to present a draft law on the second pension package during the summer break. As a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Labor said on Monday in Berlin, the pension level should be permanently secured and the so-called share pension set in motion. However, he cannot yet give a specific date for the consultation in the federal cabinet, the internal government talks are ongoing, said the spokesman. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Finance said the package would come “soon”. The “Rheinische Post” (Monday) reported first.

The SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed in the coalition agreement to set the pension level for future new pensioners at at least 48 percent after 2025. In addition, the development of a supplementary “generational capital” – the so-called share pension – is intended to stabilize the long-term development of the contribution rate. The planned stock pension relies on a sovereign wealth fund that invests money in the capital market and whose income is to flow into pension insurance from the mid-2030s. The fund is to be filled with ten billion euros.

The aim of the pension package is to make the statutory pension reliable for today’s young generation, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Labour. According to the Federal Ministry of Labor, Germans currently receive an average monthly pension of 1,543 euros after at least 45 years of insurance. There are clear differences between women and men and between East and West.