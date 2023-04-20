Home » Heil draft law – Employers criticize plans to record working hours
News

Heil draft law – Employers criticize plans to record working hours

Heil draft law – Employers criticize plans to record working hours

Recording working hours: a time clock on a wall (symbolic image) (imago / photothek)

Its President, Dulger, said the draft from the Department of Labor is unfortunately not a model for tomorrow. In recent years, the parties to the collective bargaining agreement have fought for a new, more open working time culture and have made great progress. The deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group, Gröhe, accused Labor Minister Heil of apparently wanting to patronize employees and employers. Criticism also comes from the coalition partner FDP.

Heil’s draft law stipulates that employers should in future ensure that their employees’ daily working hours are recorded electronically. However, the collective bargaining partners should be able to agree on exceptions.

This message was broadcast on April 20th, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

