[The Epoch Times, August 29, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng comprehensive report) The epidemic situation in Heilongjiang, Guangdong, Shenzhen, and Sichuan continues to heat up. Daqing City, Heilongjiang City closed the city for 7 days, and Bayan County, Harbin City closed the city for 3 days; the number of confirmed cases in Chengdu, Sichuan increased, and the epidemic situation rose rapidly; some subway stations in Luohu District and Futian District of Shenzhen were suspended.

On August 28, Daqing City, Heilongjiang announced that from 9:00 p.m. on the 28th, the city will implement temporary control measures for 7 days. The main urban areas, namely the High-tech Zone, Sartu District, Longfeng District, and Ranghulu District, are temporary control areas. Residential areas are under closed management. In principle, each resident can have one family member go shopping every 2 days, but the “two points and one line” method must be adopted.

Passenger vehicles, buses, taxis, and online car-hailing in the temporary control area are temporarily suspended. Except for emergency vehicles, other vehicles are restricted from traveling.

On the 29th, Bayan County, Harbin City announced that from 6:00 a.m. on the 29th, the county will be temporarily controlled for three days and a “state of silence” will be implemented. Residents are not required to leave the community (village) unless necessary. One person per household can go out to purchase daily necessities every day, and the time of going out shall not exceed two hours.

Passenger vehicles and taxis are suspended. People “do not leave or enter”, and residents do not leave Pakistan unless necessary; residents have conducted 3 rounds of regional nucleic acid testing for 3 consecutive days.

On the 29th, Chengdu, Sichuan reported that from 0-24:00 on the 28th, there were 134 new local confirmed cases and 32 new local asymptomatic infections in Chengdu. From 00:00 to 24:00 on the 27th, 47 new local confirmed cases and 20 local asymptomatic infections were added in Chengdu. A day later, the number of cases in Chengdu surged.

Because the CCP has always covered up the truth about the epidemic, the outside world has generally questioned the authenticity of official data.

On the 28th, a press conference on the prevention and control of the epidemic in Chengdu stated that the epidemic is currently in a stage of rapid rise, and it has involved public places in many districts (cities) and counties in the city. From 0:00 on the 29th, citizens entering public places must hold a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate.

At present, Chengdu has designated 33 high-risk areas and 32 medium-risk areas.

Shenzhen Futian District, Luohu District, bus, subway suspension

On the 28th, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong announced that from that day on, No. 16-19, Xiangdongwei East Village, Binjiang Community, Nanyuan Street, Futian District, was upgraded to a high-risk area, and people could stay at home; Yufu Building, Shangbu, Binjiang Community Elementary schools and Xiangdongwei East Village (except high-risk areas) are upgraded to medium-risk areas, and people do not leave the area.

On the 29th, Shenzhen Futian District and Luohu District announced that the bus routes passing through Yuanling, Huaqiangbei and Nanyuan Streets in Futian District and Guiyuan, Sungang and Nanhu Streets in Luohu District will be temporarily adjusted. The line will implement skipping operation and suspend operation services. The duration is from 0:00 on the 29th to 24:00 on the 1st of September.

On the same day, Shenzhen Metro issued an operation announcement. From the 29th, some subway stations in Luohu District and Futian District will suspend operation services. There are 24 stations including Guomao Station of Shenzhen Metro Line 1 and Huaqiang Road Station of Line 1, and trains in both directions will pass through without stopping.

In addition, “Health Times” reported on the 28th that incomplete statistics, Shanghai, Chongqing, Sichuan Chengdu, Liaoning Shenyang and Benxi, Zhejiang Hangzhou and Wenzhou, Hebei Shijiazhuang, Gansu Dingxi Longxi County, Guangdong Guangzhou, Fujian Fuzhou and Xiamen, Yunnan Kunming and 13 provinces and cities in Shanxi, Shaanxi and Qinghai have reported the discovery of the CCP virus Omicron BA.2.76 variant. Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province reported that the situation of local infection cases on August 12 showed that BA.2.76 had a high viral load and could spread to one generation in less than 2 days.

