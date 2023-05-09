“Heilongjiang on the Bite of the Tongue·Fiery Qiqihar Barbecue” Series Investigation 3 “Chain” Changes to Create a Road to a Hundred Billion-Level Industry

The popular Qiqihar barbecue.The picture is provided by the Propaganda Department of Qiqihar Municipal Party Committee

Scan the code to watch the video to learn about Qiqihar barbecue

□Reporter Zhang Haiying Mao Xiaoxing

Qiqihar’s barbecue is so good, how to make snacks into a big industry, so that the food economy can boost the high-quality development of the local economy has become a common consideration of government departments at all levels in Qiqihar.

Therefore, Qiqihar broke through the problems of Shaxian snacks and Liuzhou snail noodles, and opened the way to industrialize catering and build a 100 billion-level industry.

enlightenment journey

In March and September 2021, Qiqihar City formed a delegation to visit Sha County and Liuzhou successively. “These two studies have touched us a lot. Both Shaxian snacks and Liuzhou snail noodles have broken through the original catering category and formed a complete business system such as stores, e-commerce, and supply chains, driving local economic development and employment. It is an inspiration for our catering industrialization.” Zhao Jun, deputy secretary-general of the municipal government, said that the annual beef cattle transaction volume in Qiqihar is about 1 million, and the local slaughtering volume is only 100,000. If local cuisine finds a golden track through the industrialization of beef cattle processing, then the taxation, employment, and output value of all entities in the chain will fall in the local area, which will greatly promote the high-quality development of the local economy.

As a result, the Qiqihar Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government raised the barbecue industry to a grand strategy for future development, and the road to the development of the Qiqihar barbecue industry chain and supply chain opened accordingly.

Starting from the “International Barbecue Food Capital”

After many comprehensive evaluations and investigations, on June 18, 2022, representing the concepts of ultimate concept, ingenuity, pure ingredients, artisan production, and exquisite production, the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry, which aims at quality catering, awarded Qiqihar the “International Barbecue Delicacy” This is not only the praise of Qiqihar barbecue, but also the biggest empowerment for the development of Qiqihar’s barbecue industry, which is like a shot of “stimulant” for all Qiqihar people.

“It’s a major benefit. It not only justifies the name of Qiqihar barbecue, but also encourages us. It makes us more convinced that our hometown food has the strength to go out and be recognized by the market.” said Jin Xing, owner of Niu different barbecue restaurant.

There are two things that are most vivid in the entrepreneur’s memory. The first is the inspiring speech given by the then mayor Shen Hongyu at the awarding site: “The honor of ‘International Barbecue Food City’ is the greatest empowerment for the development of Qiqihar’s barbecue industry. We will use this as a new starting point to fully promote the barbecue industry. Industrial standardization, chainization, digitalization, branding, and international development, and focus on creating a new benchmark for Chinese barbecue, and strive to break through 10 billion yuan in the barbecue industry chain within three years, and strive to make the barbecue industry bigger and stronger”; The leaders went deep into 42 barbecue business enterprises in the city respectively, and issued plaques of “Qiqihar Barbecue Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritance Unit” and “Qiqihar Barbecue Famous Store”. “The city leaders personally came to our store to award the sign and took a photo with me on the spot. I am very excited now when I talk about it.” said Ma Wen, the owner of Ma Jia’s barbecue stall.

Zhou Tao, deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, introduced that with the launch of the “2022 Qiqihar Barbecue Food Festival” that day, the Qiqihar Municipal Government issued 500,000 yuan of barbecue coupons to comprehensively promote local barbecue catering consumption. Qiqihar will continue to issue coupons this year.

Seeing the firm determination of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, the market prospect of jointly going out and the continuous boom in overseas sales of online and offline barbecue products, many Qiqihar barbecue industry practitioners who used to fight alone are gearing up to seek upstream and downstream chain interoperability and teamwork. develop.

Every district has a tech leader

In the Republic Large Livestock Trading Market located in the Daur area of ​​Meilis, cartloads of beef cattle were transported in and out, and the transaction was booming. Merchants carefully select their favorite beef cattle with small wooden sticks, and register transactions with cards throughout the process. Manager Ma Yupeng said that the district is building a new digital platform for beef cattle trading. “The new digital platform will be more systematic and intelligent, such as where the beef cattle are raised, where they are sold, the amount of meat produced, and even a cattle face recognition system.” Zhao Lidong, deputy mayor of Gonghe Town, said that the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Longjiang Yuansheng Wagyu Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Longjiang Yuansheng) disclosed its prospectus in early March, planning an IPO. This will be the first listed company in the Qiqihar meat enterprise and barbecue industry. At the beginning of its establishment in 2004, Longjiang Yuansheng was mainly engaged in the slaughtering and deep processing of beef cattle. After introducing the high-end beef cattle breeding project in 2012, the purebred Wagyu was crossed with local Holstein, Simendal, and Angus to produce the F1 generation, which was fattened for 26 months before being slaughtered. The taste and flavor of the meat are very popular in the market, and the output is A3 Above grade beef. At present, Longjiang Yuansheng has developed into a complete industrial chain of frozen semen production, embryo, feed production, improved breeding, fattening, slaughtering, segmentation, and sales of high-end beef cattle. Jianghua cattle” brand.

“Tiefeng District encourages and supports Lvhuaxiang Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd., an old beef cattle slaughtering and processing enterprise in the district, to build a new beef segmentation and finishing workshop, register the ‘Glorious Korean Beef’ and ‘Qi Niu’ beef brand trademarks, and enter the online market. Sales on platforms such as Douyin. Carry out investment promotion activities around the whole industry chain of barbecue, and attract Yuanhe Food Co., Ltd. to settle in Tiefeng. Leading enterprises in production and processing, expand the entire beef cattle industry chain of leading + base + farmers, and build a new pattern of beef cattle production with slaughtering, processing, comprehensive utilization, cold chain storage, and value-added cascades through safe, high-quality, high-end, and large-scale breeding.” Tie Feng Introduced by Yu Qingmin, deputy secretary of the District Party Committee.

Another big barbecue industry project in Tiefeng District is to create an industrial Internet platform – “Crane Presents Gifts”, which was officially launched on the WeChat mini-program at the end of March last year. The platform not only promotes Qiqihar barbecue culture, but also puts barbecue products on the shelves, as well as Qiqihar agricultural and sideline products such as Kedong fermented bean curd, Korean sauce, rice, etc., as well as Qiqihar scenic spot tickets and hotel packages. “We will also guide the breeding, slaughtering, logistics and other links through the big data of the consumer terminal in the store. For example, which parts and varieties do Shanghai consumers like to eat, and which city has a higher attendance rate this season…Through big data interoperability, improve industrial efficiency and serve the whole country Merchants who open Qiqihar barbecue.” Song Shibo, the person in charge of the platform, said that they are cooperating with Qiqihar Municipal Bureau of Commerce and Tiefeng District to launch the “Qiqihar Barbecue China Tour” activity, connecting Qiqihar barbecue stores across the country to form a map of Qiqihar barbecue food.

In addition, there has also been good news in terms of cold chain logistics recently. In addition to SF Express putting many “big guys” such as cold chain vehicles and quick-freezing equipment in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang Yunleng Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. 27 front-end warehouses have been launched in 12 cities, driving Qiqihar barbecue, meat products, mushrooms, fungus, special vegetables and other specialty products to go out.

An industry links a city

After clarifying the development ideas, the Propaganda Department of the Qiqihar Municipal Party Committee, the Bureau of Commerce, the Bureau of Economic Co-operation, the Bureau of Culture, Radio and Tourism, the Bureau of Marketing, the Bureau of Finance and other departments cooperated to attack. The whole city played a game of chess and vertically established 16 counties (cities) and districts. Barbecue industry chain supply chain The chain length system creates its own characteristics according to the conditions of the district and county. Among them, in October 2022, the top-level design plan for the overall digitalization of the Qiqihar barbecue industry was formed, which completely opened up the digital chain of breeding, trading, slaughtering, processing, sales, and store opening, and quickly supplemented, increased, strengthened, and extended the chain.

“Beef capital” must have good meat and sufficient quantity. According to data from the Qiqihar Municipal Bureau of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the city will have 1.139 million beef cattle on hand, and a total of 738,000 beef cattle will be slaughtered, a year-on-year increase of 11.6% and 2.7% respectively.

“The high-end beef cattle market has been particularly good in recent years, and the policies are good.” Cheng Guangcai, a 70-year-old villager in Xili Village, Halahai Township, Longjiang County, has raised more than 50 basic cows, including 18 high-end Wagyu cows, and the proportion is still increasing year by year. “Longjiang Yuansheng provided us with frozen semen for free, and the breeder helped with breeding, and Longjiang Yuansheng was also responsible for harvesting after the slaughter. All my land is used to grow corn to feed cattle, and the annual income is about 300,000 yuan, which is very good.” Cheng Guangcai pursed his lips. said laughingly. According to Zhang Hailin, secretary of the village party committee, last year, the province launched a project to improve the quality of basic cows and expand the herd, and to supplement the mother after seeing the calf. Each cow will be subsidized at 1,000 to 1,500 yuan. The intensity is unprecedented, and the enthusiasm of the farmers for breeding is very high.

In the workshop of Heilong Brewing Co., Ltd., talking about the barbecue vinegar developed together with Qiqihar University, Wang Guotai, the general manager, is proud: “Our recipe has no koji taste, sour and spongy, which is very suitable for dipping barbecue. The company is currently developing Research and develop barbecue soy sauce, barbecue wet dipping and other products.”

Because the market prospect continues to improve, Li Ming, the owner of Dongrun Food Dipping Sauce, is also planning to increase production capacity through expansion. Moreover, among the raw materials of its products, except for cumin, etc., which need to be purchased outside, the real estate Tailai peanuts, Nehe soybeans, Fuyu peppers, etc. are of excellent quality and are their regular sources of supply. It is estimated that the annual production and sales volume of dipping materials in Qiqihar area is more than 1,000 tons.

Longsha District is planning to build a cluster of time-honored barbecue brand enterprises, relying on Beidacang and Xuefeili to create a series of barbecue supporting drinks; Supporting services such as cold chain logistics, inspection and testing, intellectual property rights, tableware and bakeware extend deeper and wider to the entire industrial chain.

Now Qiqihar, because of the great development of the barbecue industry, is constantly improving the city’s “gravity” and “vitality”, following the industrial development direction established by the Qiqihar Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, and has been consistent and successful for a long time.