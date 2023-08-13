Heilongjiang Province Continues to Face Rivers Exceeding Warning Water Levels

Rivers in Heilongjiang Province Still Exceed Warning Water Levels

In a recent report by the Xinhua News Agency, it has been revealed that several rivers in Heilongjiang Province, China, are still experiencing high water levels, surpassing the warning water levels. Additionally, three small reservoirs are operating beyond the flood limit water level.

As of 8:00 on August 12th, the Heilongjiang Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center confirmed that six rivers in the province, including the Wusuli River, Songhua River, and Suifen River, are still facing heightened water levels. At the Benloutou Station of the Suifen River, the water level exceeded the guaranteed water level by 0.8 meters.

Further details indicate that as of 8:00 on the same day, the Jiamusi Station, which is part of the main stream of the Songhua River, recorded a water level of 79.31 meters. This level is 0.08 meters lower than the previous day, only 0.01 meters above the warning water level. The corresponding flow rate was measured at 12,300 cubic meters per second. Similarly, the Hutou Station, located in the main stream of the Wusuli River, observed a water level of 56.41 meters, which was 0.01 meters lower than the previous day. However, it still remains 0.37 meters higher than the warning water level, with a flow rate of 3230 cubic meters per second.

Comparing the current water levels with the same period in previous years, the report states that the water level of the Xunbila River remains relatively unchanged. However, nine other rivers including the Hulan River, Ant River, and Mudanjiang are experiencing water levels between 0.36 to 3.57 meters higher than usual. Conversely, some rivers, such as the Wusuli River, are recording water levels up to 0.15 to 0.86 meters lower than normal.

These persistently high water levels raise concerns for the residents and authorities of Heilongjiang Province. It is crucial for officials to continuously monitor and assess the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities.

