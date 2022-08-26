Heilongjiang Province “Extraordinary Decade” theme series of press conferences Reform｜Business environment continues to improve

□ Li Xuejun, a trainee reporter of this newspaper

“Over the past ten years, our province has resolutely implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, anchored the creation of a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized first-class business environment. Taking restructuring of the system and mechanism as a breakthrough, we have consistently deepened the reform of ‘delegating power, regulating services,’ and striving to jump up We will strive to be the first to advance, and strive to provide more convenient and warmer services for the business people. The business environment in the province continues to improve, the vitality of market players is effectively bursting out, and the satisfaction of the business people is constantly increasing.” In the fourth session of the “Heilongjiang Province ‘Extraordinary Decade’ Theme Series Press Conference” held on the 25th, Li Hui, deputy director of the Provincial Business Environment Construction Supervision Bureau, reviewed the past ten years, and our province has continued to deepen “delegation, regulation and service”. Reform, and strive to create the main reform achievements in creating a market-oriented, legalized, and international business environment.

Press the “master switch” for institutional reform. In October 2018, in the new round of institutional reform in our province, the only optional action was to establish a provincial, municipal, and county-level business environment construction supervision bureau to build a system and mechanism with unified powers and responsibilities, efficient concentration, and integrated promotion. Since 2022, the provincial party committee and the provincial government have promoted the business environment work at a high level, established an organizational leadership system with the main leaders of the provincial party committee and the provincial government serving as “double team leaders”, and established 20 special actions to optimize the business environment led by provincial leaders. The special work class held the first work conference on optimizing the business environment in the province and a review meeting on the special action to optimize the business environment. .

Play the “first move” of building a good business environment system. Firmly establish the concept that the rule of law is the best business environment, promulgated and implemented the “Regulations of Heilongjiang Province on Optimizing the Business Environment”, “Regulations on Social Credit of Heilongjiang Province”, “Regulations of Heilongjiang Province on Promoting the Development and Application of Big Data”, “Regulations on Promoting the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Heilongjiang Province”, ” Heilongjiang Province Business Environment Supervision Measures and other local regulations and provincial government regulations. Focusing on prominent problems such as “new officials ignoring old accounts” and “non-fulfillment of contractual agreements”, the government will carry out in-depth special clean-up and rectification, and increase the supervision and deterrence of damage to the legitimate rights and interests of market players with a high-pressure situation of “zero tolerance”.

Hold on to the “bull nose” of deepening the reform of “delegating power, delegating power and improving services”. Adhere to the use of reform thinking and reform methods to optimize the business environment, and provincial powers have been reduced from 2,889 to 992. The reform of the credit commitment system for administrative examination and approval was further promoted, and the first batch of 37 items of the credit commitment system for administrative examination and approval were announced at the provincial level, and a total of 1,085 items were announced by cities (prefectures). The online availability rate of municipal and county-level government service items reached 99.08%, and 134 high-frequency government service items were “cross-provincially handled”. Promoted the “Xinyi Loan” to help enterprises to bail out, and the province successfully granted 50.494 billion yuan of credit. Innovatively carry out the application and promotion of “Integrity on Code” nationwide to boost the construction of “Integrity Longjiang”.

Make good use of the “boosters” of digital empowerment of the business environment. Adhere to more data travel and less errands for the masses, speed up the construction of an integrated government service platform in Heilongjiang Province, and strive to achieve “one-stop service” for the province’s government services. Special columns such as “doing things without asking for help”, “investment services, government-enterprise communication”, and “policy knowledge without asking for help” were set up, and 1,209 integrated services were added to the theme of “doing one thing well”. The provincial government service center has set up windows for “trans-provincial general office”, “intra-provincial general office”, “assistant agency”, and “policy fulfillment” window, striving to provide “one-stop” integrated services for the enterprise and the masses. The 12345 government service convenience hotline has been established to realize “7 x 24 hours” all-weather manual service, effectively addressing the demands of enterprises and the masses.

Photo by our reporter Wang Debin