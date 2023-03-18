Heilongjiang Province-Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum Exchange and Cooperation Symposium Held

Xu Qin, Xu Lejiang, Liang Huiling gave a speech, Lan Shaomin attended

On the afternoon of March 17, Xu Qin, secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the Heilongjiang-Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum Exchange and Cooperation Symposium, thoroughly implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and attended the meeting Entrepreneur representatives of the Yabuli Forum conducted exchanges and discussions on making the private economy bigger and stronger, promoting high-quality development, discussing cooperation matters, and seeking common development plans.

Xu Lejiang, Deputy Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Group of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, delivered speeches. Lan Shaomin, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

Provincial leaders Zhang Anshun, Xu Jianguo, Yu Hongtao, Wang Yongkang, Wang Lan, Han Shengjian, Qian Fuyong and Zhang Yazhong attended the symposium.

At the symposium, Yu Minhong, the rotating chairman of Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum and chairman of New Oriental Education Technology Group, Chen Dongsheng, chairman of Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum, founder, chairman and CEO of Taikang Insurance Group Co., Ltd., Gao Yingxin, chairman of Minsheng Bank, and Xin Hope Group Chairman Liu Yonghao, Huada Group Chairman and Co-Founder Wang Jian, Baidu Founder, Chairman and CEO Robin Li, Fosun International Chairman Guo Guangchang, Lenovo Group Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing, Wumart Group Founder, Zhang Wenzhong, founder of Multipoint Dmall, Leng Youbin, chairman of China Feihe and other entrepreneurs made speeches respectively. Everyone agreed that the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the National Two Sessions pointed out the direction for the future development of private enterprises. After listening It is exciting and encouraging, and further boosts the confidence of private entrepreneurs in their development. Everyone agreed that Heilongjiang’s current development thinking is clear, the development momentum is strong, the development space is broad, the prospect is bright, and the future can be expected. Everyone put forward opinions and suggestions on digital economy, financial ecology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, medical care, special tourism, green agriculture, opening up, modern logistics and other aspects, and made suggestions for the high-quality development of Longjiang.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Xu Qin expressed his gratitude to the entrepreneurs of the Yabuli Forum for their long-term support to the economic development of our province. He said that the 23rd Annual Conference of the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum and the Heilongjiang Industrial Investment and Open Cooperation Conference thoroughly implemented the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National Two Sessions, and served our province and Entrepreneurs provide a high-quality platform for in-depth communication and exchanges around serving the national strategy and promoting the revitalization and development of Longjiang. Entrepreneurs participating in the meeting put forward many valuable opinions and suggestions on promoting the revival of a strong country and the high-quality development of Longjiang around their respective areas of focus, showing advanced thinking, advanced concepts, and broad vision. It is hoped that participating entrepreneurs will actively participate in the restructuring of Longjiang’s industry, integrate into Longjiang’s innovation system, and jointly shape new kinetic energy and new advantages for high-quality development; actively integrate into the domestic and international dual cycle, jointly expand the big market, and help create a new highland for opening up to the north; Longjiang’s green background, deepen cooperation in the fields of ecological health care, leisure tourism, green food, ice and snow industry, etc., make the “Black Soil Youpin” brand bigger and stronger, and work together to create “green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, ice and snow are also golden mountains and silver mountains” “Practically. Heilongjiang is willing to work with all entrepreneurs to write a new chapter of cooperation and development, and make greater contributions to promoting Chinese-style modernization with high-quality development.

Xu Lejiang said that participating in the Yabuli Forum this time, he deeply felt the continuous optimization of the business environment in Heilongjiang, the strong atmosphere for entrepreneurs to seek revitalization, and the new situation of private enterprises competing for development. With the attention and care of the family, the private economy in this fertile land of Heilongjiang has great hope and great potential. It is hoped that the Yabuli Forum will anchor the goal of “China‘s Davos, the world‘s Yabuli”, adhere to high standing, high standards, and high quality, continuously expand the horizon of the forum, enrich the connotation of the forum, expand the scale of the forum, and strive to become an internationally influential forum. A platform for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas. It is hoped that private entrepreneurs will strengthen their confidence, travel lightly, develop boldly, change the development mode, adjust the industrial structure, change the growth momentum, and take the road of high-quality development. It is hoped that the vast number of private enterprises will actively participate in the action of revitalizing the border and enriching the people, focus on investment in Longjiang, expand their business territory to Longjiang, and support the comprehensive revitalization of Heilongjiang with practical actions.

Liang Huiling said that at present, Heilongjiang Province is fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, fully promoting high-quality development, accelerating the construction of the “4567” modern industrial system, and creating a new highland for my country’s opening up to the north. The momentum of foreign economic and trade cooperation is good. , Great potential. The Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government attach great importance to the construction of private enterprises and the business environment, held the province’s private economic development conference, and introduced 45 policies and measures to revitalize and develop the private economy. The ability to serve private enterprises is improving and the business environment is being optimized. The province has formed Created a strong atmosphere of support for private enterprises. I sincerely hope that all entrepreneurs will actively participate in the revitalization and development of Longjiang, vigorously publicize and promote Longjiang, let more entrepreneurs know about Longjiang, and let more investment cross Shanhaiguan. We will be good “waiters” for all entrepreneurs, provide one-stop service, and try our best to create the best environment for entrepreneurs to invest and start business in Longjiang.

The main responsible comrades of the municipal (prefectural) governments (administrative offices), the responsible comrades of the relevant provincial departments and some entrepreneurs who attended the Yabuli Forum participated in the symposium. (Source: Heilongjiang Daily reporter Li Guoyu Xue Liwei photography Shao Guoliang)

