Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Development Conference “Hao Mengyou” mascots Mengmeng and Youyou appeared to attract tourists-Chinanews.com

Photo by Liu Lu at the scene of the 5th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Development Conference

China News Service, Daqing, June 29th (Reporter Wang Lin) On the evening of the 29th, the 5th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Industry Development Conference and the 1st Heilongjiang Provincial Cultural Tourism High-quality Development Forum opened in Daqing City. The mascot “Meng Meng” He and “Youyou” appeared, attracting tourists with cute images and profound connotations, and cultural and creative products based on them were exhibited on site.

Photo by Liu Lu at the opening of the 5th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Development Conference

The mascot mammoth baby “Mengmeng” is designed in the shape of a mammoth. Daqing is the hometown of mammoths. The oil flower on the head of “Meng Meng” symbolizes the profound historical heritage and rich oil resources of Daqing; the blue scarf around the neck symbolizes the beautiful sky, blue water and livable ecology of Daqing, and conveys the relationship between people and nature in Daqing. The development concept of harmonious coexistence; “Mengmeng” opens its arms, showing the hospitality of the people of Daqing, and welcomes everyone to travel.

The mascot Mengmeng and the oily puppet welcome guests Photo by Liu Lu

The mascot oil baby “You You” is inspired by Daqing’s characteristic elements such as oil, wetlands, hundreds of lakes, and green. Black is used in the shape to reflect Daqing’s abundant and rich oil resources and vast and fertile black land, and green is used to represent Daqing’s wetland resources. . The oil drop shape represents not only a drop of black oil in the “City of Oil”, but also a drop of lake water in the “City of Hundred Lakes”.

Paper-cutting made in the image of Mengmeng and Youyou Photo by Liu Lu

The overall image of a pair of mascots is lively and lively, and they were deeply loved by the guests at the opening ceremony. City and even Heilongjiang Province’s cultural tourism resources “endorsement”. (over)

