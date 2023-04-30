Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine learns ideology, strengthens party spirit, emphasizes practice, and builds new achievements丨Combines work priorities to promote teaching innovation

Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements丨Combining work priorities to promote teaching innovation

News from our newspaper (Li Hewei, reporter Zhao Yinuo)The party committee of Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine attaches great importance to theme education, firmly grasps the main line of theoretical learning, holds 11-day reading classes and carries out distinctive and focused special learning activities.

Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine has set up special theme education websites on the school portal and news network, set up a theme education column in the school newspaper, and printed and distributed 2 volumes of “Compilation of Theme Education Learning Materials”. The school has held many study sessions for the theoretical study center group of the school party committee. The school leaders take the initiative to shoulder the responsibilities of leading learning, leading lectures, leading reading, and leading talks, and set an example for the study class. The school invites well-known professors from the Party School of the Provincial Party Committee and universities to give special lectures on investigation and research, capacity building and other aspects.

Members of the school’s leadership team and all department-level cadres visited and studied in the theme classrooms of the Provincial Party School. They learned the power of thought in six theme classrooms by “understanding”, “singing”, “speaking”, “acting”, “reading” and “listening”. Endeavor force.

The school party committee closely combines the development of theme education with key tasks to investigate problems and seek development; solve problems and promote revitalization; do practical things to solve public concerns, and ensure that theme education is effective. Focus on “teaching quality” and innovate bravely in enriching the connotation of educating people.

Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine will continue to improve the quality of the “Double First-Class” construction, and accelerate the all-round cooperation of “Provincial Bureau Co-construction”. Vigorously improve the level of medical development and establish the school’s overall medical brand image.