Wei Bin, the former deputy head of the inspection team in Heilongjiang Province, was accused of "maliciously slandering the party and state leaders", causing concern.

[See China November 6, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan) has been sacked for 10 monthsHeilongjiangFormer Deputy Head of the Inspection Team of the Provincial Party CommitteeWei Bin, was recently expelled from the party and canceled his retirement benefits. He was accused of “maliciously slandering the leaders of the party and the state”, causing concern.

The Heilongjiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection announced on November 5 that due to suspected serious “violation of laws and disciplines”, the Heilongjiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision conducted a case review and investigation on Wei Bin, the former deputy head of the inspection team of the Provincial Party Committee.

In the briefing, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said harshly, accusing Wei Bin of deviating from the “two safeguards”, “maliciously slandering the party and state leaders, and criticizing the anti-corruption work”; in the economy, Wei Bin was greedy and believed in the supremacy of money; Trading; taking advantage of the position to seek personal gain for others, soliciting or illegally accepting other people’s property; after retirement, taking advantage of the convenience formed by the original power or status, through the behavior of other personnel, to seek illegitimate benefits for the trustee, accepting property,” The refusal to admit wrongdoing and repentance is extremely serious in nature and the impact is extremely bad.”

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection accused Wei Bin of “maliciously slandering party and state leaders,” without specifying which party or state leader he was defaming. Generally speaking, most party and state leaders refer to Xi Jinping.

On May 15 this year, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the “Opinions on Strengthening the Party Construction of Retired Cadres in the New Era”, requiring retired cadres and Party members to strictly abide by the Party’s discipline and rules, and not to arbitrarily discuss the major policies of the Party Central Committee and disseminate political Sexually negative remarks. At that time, some analysts believed that the issuance of this “Opinion” reflected the predicament that Xi Jinping encountered. It shows that many of Xi Jinping’s actions have been resisted by the party, and the popular sentiment in Chinese society is also exerting pressure on the party.

According to public information, Wei Bin was born in March 1957 in Harbin, Heilongjiang. Wei Bin served in the Organization Department of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee for 20 years. In December 2001, he was appointed as the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Trade Union of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee; in 2009 In October 2015, he was transferred to the inspection team of the provincial party committee and served as the deputy department-level inspection commissioner; in March 2015, he served as the deputy team leader (department-level) of the provincial party committee inspection team until his retirement in May 2017.

On January 8, 2022, Wei Bin was investigated. “Beijing Youth Daily” reported at the time that Wei Bin had served in the inspection team of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee for nearly 8 years.

Since Xi Jinping came to power, a large number of CCP officials have been sacked through a high-pressure anti-corruption campaign.

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xiao Pei, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and deputy director of the State Supervisory Committee, disclosed to the outside world that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a total of 207,000 “top leaders” at all levels have been filed for review and investigation. More than 500 officials above the vice-ministerial level have been filed for review. The website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection issued another document on November 5, saying that the fight against corruption will not stop.

Guo Baosheng, a current affairs commentator living in the United States, recently told Radio Free Asia that corruption in China is institutional corruption. “Xi Jinping boasted about the so-called anti-corruption struggle in his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He believes that the anti-corruption has made great achievements. In fact, the more anti-corruption is, the more corruption. Oversight, corruption will certainly continue.”

