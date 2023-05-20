Held the companion animal festival ‘Omniscient Dangdang Point of View’ event [뉴시스Pic] :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = A dog is taking a commemorative photo at the omnipotent dang-daeng point of view event held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 20th. 2023.05.20. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = On the 20th, the companion animal festival ‘Omniscient Dangdaeng Point’ was held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul.

This event will be held as a variety of experiential programs that both companion animal caregivers (companion owners) and non-companion animals can participate in fun. In particular, it consists of education, play, and experience programs that allow you to directly experience the duties of caring for your companion (pet ticket, pet + etiquette).

If you come with your pet, you can participate in pet health counseling, beauty experience, dog tag imprinting, and dog running contest. You can also experience the proper walking method taught by famous veterinarian Seol Chae-hyun, dog personality evaluation conducted by behavior leader Professor Lee Woong-jong, and behavior guidance according to temperament.

You can enjoy the ‘Vet Experience’ with non-companion children and the ‘Children’s Companion Animal Culture Class’ where professional trainers teach their knowledge about companion animals. You can also participate in the ‘Pet Ticket Ability Test’, where you solve pet tickets as a quiz and receive prizes.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = A dog is running toward its owner at the omnipotent dang-daeng point of view event held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 20th. 2023.05.20.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = A dog is running toward its owner at the omnipotent dang-daeng point of view event held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 20th. 2023.05.20.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = The owner of the dog is receiving counseling at the Omniscient Ding Deng Point event held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 20th. 2023.05.20.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = A dog is running toward its owner at the omnipotent dang-daeng point of view event held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 20th. 2023.05.20. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = A dog is taking a commemorative photo at the omnipotent dang-daeng point of view event held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 20th. 2023.05.20. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = A dog is taking a commemorative photo at the omnipotent dang-daeng point of view event held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 20th. 2023.05.20. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = Students are experiencing veterinary work at the Omniscient Dangdang Point event held at Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 20th. 2023.05.20.

