Helene Fischer will not celebrate the start of her “Rausch” tour in Bremen. Like the 38-year-old on Monday evening, among other things on Instagram announced that she broke her ribs during the last rehearsals for an acrobatics performance. Both the three concerts planned for this week in the ÖVB Arena in Bremen and the following performances in the Lanxess Arena in Cologne had to be rescheduled.

Like it on the website of the organizer Live Nation was called, the start of the tour is now planned for April 11th in Hamburg. The concerts in Bremen are to be rescheduled from May 10th to 12th, those in Cologne from August 25th to September 2nd. “All tickets for the concerts remain valid,” said Live Nation.

At the start of the new tour in Hamburg, five concerts will take place in the Barclays Arena from April 11th to 16th, and five performances are also planned from June 13th to 18th in Hanover (ZAG ​​Arena).

“Everyone is doing their best and with each day that ends productively I look forward to seeing you all again and proudly presenting our show to you. However, sometimes higher forces are at work and I regret to inform you that I fractured my ribs during rehearsals,” says a post published on Helene Fischer’s Instagram page on Monday evening. “We therefore have to postpone the premiere with a heavy heart and are currently in the process of finding alternative dates for Bremen and Cologne to catch up on the concerts,” Fischer wrote on Instagram.

Helene Fischer is planning 71 concerts in 14 cities over the next few months

The pop star has planned 71 concerts in 14 cities with around 700,000 fans in the coming months. In addition to Bremen and Cologne, there are also Hamburg, Berlin, Stuttgart, Munich, Frankfurt, Vienna and Zurich.

Fischer (“Breathless through the night”) was last on tour in 2018. After a baby break, she returned to the stage in 2022 and gave her biggest concert to date in Munich in front of around 130,000 fans. For the “Intoxication” tour, an elaborate production was developed with the Cirque du Soleil acrobatic troupe.

Preparations for the concert series started at the end of 2022. “Pictures never seen before, an overwhelming stage design, rousing choreographies and heart-pounding moments that take your breath away,” the organizer promises to visitors of the tour.

The rehearsals took place in Canada, among other places, and most recently training also took place in Belgium. A week before the start of the tour, Helene Fischer was full of anticipation for her trip to Bremen: “I’m finally back in my element,” she said in one Instagram-Video“at the start of the tour it will be mega.”

Secure now: We give you 1 month WK+ for free!