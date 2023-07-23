Helicopter Crash in Alaska’s North Slope Leaves No Survivors

WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA – A tragic helicopter crash in the North Slope of Alaska has claimed the lives of four individuals, including a pilot and three state officials, according to authorities. The Bell 206 helicopter, chartered by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, crashed into a lake near Wainwright on Thursday night, triggering an extensive search and rescue operation.

The helicopter had been carrying three employees from the Division of Geological and Geophysical Studies who were conducting field work. Despite the efforts of a rescue and recovery dive team deployed on Saturday, no survivors have been located so far. Clint Johnson, Alaska region chief for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), confirmed that the occupants of the helicopter are presumed dead.

“The official information is that they are missing, presumed dead,” stated Johnson. A team of NTSB investigators is en route to the crash site to determine the cause of the tragic incident. Plans for recovery of the wreckage from the water are also being devised.

“The department is praying for our employees and for the pilot, their families, and the department team,” expressed the Alaska Department of Natural Resources in a statement released on Friday, acknowledging the devastating news. “We continue to await updates on search and rescue efforts.”

Natural Resources Commissioner John Boyle, along with a North Slope Search and Rescue observer, arrived at the crash site on Friday night. Their presence aimed to support the recovery operation in any way possible. Lorraine Henry, a spokeswoman for the state agency, addressed the Commissioner’s presence and efforts at the site.

The wreckage of the Bell 206 helicopter was initially reported missing on Thursday night. A North Slope Borough search-and-rescue team discovered debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, according to DJ Fauske, the borough’s director of government and external affairs. However, as of Saturday, Fauske had not responded to messages seeking further information about the incident.

The helicopter was found submerged in a lake near Wainwright, approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow. This tragic helicopter crash is a heart-wrenching reminder of the inherent risks that those working in remote and challenging environments can encounter. As investigators prepare to piece together the events leading to the crash, the community mourns the loss of these four individuals and offers their condolences to the families and friends left behind.

