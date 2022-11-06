Home News Helicopter crashed, investigated for disaster and manslaughter. Alidaunia: “Tragedy without explanation, but the flights continue”
Helicopter crashed, investigated for disaster and manslaughter. Alidaunia: “Tragedy without explanation, but the flights continue”

FOGGIA – The recovery operations of the seven victims of the plane crash that took place on the morning of Saturday 5 November resumed in the morning: a helicopter from Alidaunia, the Foggia helicopter transport company, departed from the Tremiti islands crashed in Castel Pagano in the countryside of Apricena. Operations had been stopped due to a violent storm.

