EKRE’s number one Helle-Moonika Helme said that at the time when only the votes cast in the polling stations were counted, the result was very promising for the party.

According to Helme, the party did a lot in the Riigikogu both with seven members and with 19 members. “A lot can be done even with 17 members,” said Helme.

