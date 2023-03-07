ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a chatbot prototype based on machine learning developed by the US company OpenAI. The relevant media are already reporting that this is a technical revolution that will be able to replace many consulting professions in the future. We took this as an opportunity to confront ChatGPT with legal issues in order to then analyze the results. As part of a small series, we want to report on the knowledge gained from this in the future.

facts

A customer refuses a HelloFresh meal kit because the box was damaged upon delivery and one milk leaked, contaminating all the products in the box. Although the customer did not accept the damaged delivery, HelloFresh refuses to reimburse the cost of the order of around €45, citing the reason for this § 312 BGB, according to which there is no right of withdrawal for perishable goods.

The customer denies that this is a revocation. Rather, it is a matter of a refusal of acceptance due to the defect in the goods. Furthermore, he was not informed that he was obliged to accept a defective and expiring delivery. There is also no such regulation in the HelloFresh terms and conditions.

From a legal point of view, the issue is whether the customer was entitled to refuse delivery and whether HelloFresh is obliged to reimburse the customer or deliver a replacement.

We want to know what ChatGPT says about this.

Solution by ChatGPT

As follows, ChatGPT resolves the case:

The case revolves around the question of whether the customer had the right to refuse delivery due to the damage and soiling of the products and whether HelloFresh has the right to refuse a refund of the purchase price. According to According to § 434 BGB, a purchased item must be free of material defects. If the delivery is damaged and the products are dirty, it will not meet the requirements of a defect-free product. In this case, the customer is entitled to refuse acceptance of the delivery. HelloFresh argues that the customer has no right of withdrawal on perishable goods and therefore had to accept the delivery. However, the refusal to accept is not an exercise of the right of withdrawal, but a consequence of the defect that makes the products unusable. It is up to the seller to ensure that the goods reach the customer in perfect condition. If this is not the case, the customer can refuse the delivery and is entitled to a refund of the purchase price or a replacement delivery. In this case, the customer refused to accept the delivery because the products were damaged and dirty. HelloFresh failed to package the products in an appropriate manner to avoid damage during transit. HelloFresh is therefore obliged to reimburse the customer for the purchase price or to provide a replacement delivery. Consequently, in this case, the customer has the right to request a refund of the purchase price or a replacement delivery. HelloFresh cannot invoke the right of revocation, as this is not about a revocation, but about the consequences of a defect.

Our assessment

Overall, ChatGPT’s assessment is correct. In particular, the AI ​​recognizes the difference between the right of withdrawal and statutory liability for defects. However, the AI ​​is somewhat imprecise when it comes to the legal consequences. In this case, the customer has the right to request a refund of the purchase price or a replacement delivery.

Correctly, the buyer must first give the seller the opportunity to remedy the situation before he can withdraw from the contract and demand repayment of the purchase price already paid. In principle, the buyer must grant the seller a reasonable period of time for this. Immediate withdrawal is only permitted under special conditions.

In this respect, in the case of consumer goods purchases, the provision of § 475d paragraph 1 BGB to be observed:

Deviating from Section 323 Section 2 and Section 440, the setting of a deadline for supplementary performance as specified in Section 323 Section 1 is not required for withdrawal due to a defect in the goods if 1. the entrepreneur has not carried out the supplementary performance despite the expiry of a reasonable period from the point in time at which the consumer informed him of the defect,

2. a defect becomes apparent despite the subsequent performance attempted by the entrepreneur,

3. the defect is so serious that immediate withdrawal is justified,

4. the entrepreneur has refused the proper supplementary performance in accordance with Section 439 Paragraph 1 or 2 or Section 475 Paragraph 5 or

5. it is obvious from the circumstances that the contractor will not properly remedy the situation in accordance with Section 439 (1) or (2) or Section 475 (5).

In this respect, the KI should have dealt with the question of whether the conditions for immediate withdrawal exist or whether the buyer should first have given the seller the opportunity for subsequent performance (here: replacement delivery). The AI’s answer implies that the customer can choose between two options (refund of the purchase price or replacement delivery). However, this would only apply if the conditions for immediate withdrawal actually exist and if the buyer has not yet withdrawn from the contract. Because if the buyer has already effectively withdrawn from the contract, he could no longer demand a replacement delivery, which would require a still existing purchase contract.

