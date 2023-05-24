Home » Helma Eigenheimbau suspends the dividend
Helma Eigenheimbau suspends the dividend

Helma Eigenheimbau shareholders will not receive a dividend for the 2022 financial year. The house construction company from Lehrte is canceling the previously proposed distribution of EUR 0.40, which was announced in the annual report for 2022.

“The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board have now decided today to use the retained earnings of Helma Eigenheimbau AG for the 2022 financial year in the amount of EUR 3,475,005.79 in full …

The HELMA Eigenheimbau share is currently trading at a minus of -5,02 % and a rate of 13.25EUR traded.

