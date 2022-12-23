Tightened checks at night, a crackdown on those who cause accidents under the influence of alcohol and drugs, prevention in schools and the hypothesis of making plates and helmets compulsory for scooters. The government is trying to put a stop to the massacre on the roads, after the many dramatic events that have mainly involved very young children in recent weeks. The Minister for Infrastructure Matteo Salvini had gone so far as to hypothesize the revocation of the license for life because anyone who drives “rotten drunk or on drugs is a potential murderer”. And this could be one of the next interventions on the table. In an initial meeting with the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, and the Chief of Police Lamberto Giannini, an initial common commitment was made on the issue of road safety and a road map was established : a table with technicians will be convened in January, also extended to the Ministry of Justice, to draw up the legislative and regulatory proposals. Meanwhile, an increase in controls has already been decided, for travel during the end of the year holidays and also at night. At the Viminale, it is explained, there is maximum attention on the subject. In fact, it is at night that the latest tragedies have occurred, such as that of Francesco Valdiserri, 18, who was run over and killed by a car on a sidewalk in Rome, and of Mirian Ciobanu, the 22-year-old student mowed down in the street by a car in Treviso.