Helmut Marko: “it wouldn’t make sense to get rid of Perez now” — Formula 1

Sergio Perez lately it’s not particularly shining, this is certainly not a mystery; but despite the Mexican’s difficulties, the fact of having a monstrous single-seater at his disposal helped him a lot during the last few races in which he was called upon to make comebacks from somewhat unpleasant starting positions on the grid on Sunday. Max, on the other hand, has remained the usual victory-hungry animal that we have come to know and now, although at the beginning of the season many were betting on Perez that he would be able to overtake Max, right now the Dutchman is 99 points ahead of his team mate.

The Red Bull for its part certainly does not send them to sayand even recently everyone has understood that only one thing counts in the Scuderia: knowing provide the best performance. Recently in a satellite stable, AlphaTauri, Nyck de Vries has been replaced with, now ex, third driver Daniel Ricciardo that he will take his place with immediate effect; something that is rarely seen in Formula 1 during the current season except in the Red Bull world which has now accustomed us to strong positions of this kind.

From a perspective of this kind it remains from wondering if Perez is teetering in his seat too and to that extent the same Helmut Marko wanted to clarify the matter:

“Checo is second in the world championship, so it wouldn’t make sense to want to get rid of him now. His race was also good at Silverstone, but he needs to improve in qualifying.”

With regard to the remote, albeit not entirely excluded, possibility of see Ricciardo again in Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen (that would be a Kafkaesque situation) Marko said:

“We have to see from Ricciardo how he compares to Tsunoda,” added Marko. “PI think Yuki is underestimated by many people. The AlphaTauri isn’t the easiest car to drive, but Yuki has shown that it is possible to achieve good results”.

I like:

Like Loading…

About the author

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

