Home News Help for households, companies or public administration. Braň Závodský’s guest is Minister of Economy Karel Hirman Videos | .a week
News

Help for households, companies or public administration. Braň Závodský’s guest is Minister of Economy Karel Hirman Videos | .a week

by admin
Help for households, companies or public administration. Braň Závodský’s guest is Minister of Economy Karel Hirman Videos | .a week

April 4, 2023

If the state helps households, how will companies or the public administration fare? What help can they still expect from the state? And how will the electricity from the new reactor in Mochovce help us? Where will we get nuclear fuel from? And will there be enough electricity when, in a few years, cars with internal combustion engines end and we only buy electric ones? We will have a chat with Karl Hirman, Minister of Economy and member of the presidency of the Democratic Party.​

See also  The niche secret place to appreciate and take pictures of plum blossoms is hidden in Hangzhou Botanical Garden! have you been there? -Hangzhou Image-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Semicolon science, between string theory and tastings –...

The reduced sentence for the rapists of the...

Ecopetrol rejects factual actions that affect operations in...

Putian CPPCC Party Group Theoretical Learning Center Group...

Wine, Zibibbo Welcome among 20 Italian whites –...

On the importance of family harmony during Ramadan

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Tuesday

‘My place is here’, a film by director...

‘Park Dong-won’s wedge guitar’ LG, Kiwoom stop 3...

House arrest revoked for ex-leader of “los costeños”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy