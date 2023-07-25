Help Needed: El Paso Police Seek Community’s Assistance in Identifying Restaurant Burglary Suspect

Title: El Paso Police Seek Help Identifying Thief Caught in the Act at Local Restaurant

Date: June 18, 2023

El Paso, TX – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and El Paso Crime Stoppers are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a thief who brazenly broke into a popular dining spot in El Paso’s Valley of the Missions. The EPPD has released surveillance footage of the incident through their Crime of the Week program, urging locals to come forward with any information that could help in apprehending the suspect.

The break-in occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 18, 2023, around 4:34 AM, at the Casabe Venezuelan Food restaurant located in a strip mall at 9001 Cashew. Witnesses spotted a male suspect walking down the alley between two businesses moments before he forcefully smashed through the glass door of the restaurant.

Once inside, the thief wasted no time in grabbing a tip jar before proceeding to the register. He successfully managed to open it and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities believe the suspect fled the scene soon after, leaving no traces behind.

Law enforcement officials have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, aged between 20 and 25 years, standing at approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. The perpetrator is reported to have a slim build. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a logo in the center and a dark green hooded sweatshirt, potentially featuring a flag design on the front.

El Paso Crime Stoppers is urging anyone with information regarding the identity of this thief to come forward and assist in their investigation. Individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling 566-8477(TIPS) or by submitting information through the organization’s website, www.cselpaso.org. It is important to note that any information provided will remain strictly confidential.

Additionally, El Paso Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone whose information leads to the arrest of the suspect. The non-profit organization operates with the goal of fostering collaboration between the community, law enforcement agencies, and the media to solve crimes and ensure the safety of the city’s residents.

Authorities are hopeful that the release of the surveillance footage and the subsequent cooperation of the community will aid in identifying and apprehending the individual responsible for this brazen act of theft.

