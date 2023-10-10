Help Needed in Identifying Violent Robber Near Adult Club in East El Paso

Woman Assaulted Near East El Paso Adult Club: Suspect Sought

El Paso, TX – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a violent robber who assaulted a woman near an adult club in east El Paso. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 9.

According to the El Paso Police Department, officers responded to an Attack in Progress call at around 2:30 am in the 11400 block of Chito Samaniego. Upon arrival, they discovered a distraught victim who reported that a man had strangled her and taken her cell phone, cash, keys, and backpack.

Investigators soon learned that the suspect had been at Bucks Cabaret, located at 11701 Gateway West, prior to the assault. The club’s security cameras captured images of the suspect, identified as a Hispanic male in his early twenties. He stands approximately 6 feet tall, weighs around 230 pounds, and goes by the name Albert.

The assailant made his escape in a dark-colored Dodge Durango, evading police capture. Law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with El Paso Crime Stoppers, are urging anyone with information about this violent attacker to come forward immediately. The organization can be reached at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Those providing information leading to the arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward, and their identity will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., a nonprofit organization that fosters cooperation between the community, law enforcement, and the media, works tirelessly to help solve crimes in the region.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information that may aid in tracking down the elusive suspect. Together, the community can help bring this violent individual to justice and ensure the safety of its residents.