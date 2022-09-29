Source Title: Helping the Construction of an International Consumption Center City Beijing State-owned Enterprises and Central Enterprises to Establish a Consumer Finance Company

People's Daily Online, Beijing, September 29 (Li Bo) CCB Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. has recently been approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission for its establishment, becoming the first consumer finance company led by the four major state-owned banks and established in Beijing. It will help Beijing's international consumption Central city construction. CCB Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. was led by China Construction Bank Co., Ltd., Beijing State-owned Assets Corporation and Wangfujing Group Co., Ltd. participated in the establishment, with a registered capital of 7.2 billion yuan, and the three shareholders held 83.33%, 11.11% and 5.56% of the shares respectively. According to the relevant person in charge of Beijing State-owned Assets Co., Ltd., one of the initiators, the establishment of CCB Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. is a result of Beijing State-owned Assets Co., Ltd.'s implementation of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, and the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission on strengthening the cooperation between municipal state-owned enterprises and central enterprises, and strengthening cooperation between municipal enterprises. The latest results of relevant requirements. The tripartite cooperation will focus on residents' consumption upgrade needs and emerging consumption formats, practice the concept of inclusive finance, provide innovative products and services, and meet diversified and multi-level consumption needs. Beijing State-owned Assets Corporation is a 100 billion state-owned investment holding group in Beijing. In recent years, it has focused on serving the capital's "four centers" function construction and the "five sons" linkage to carry out industrial investment and operation. Sports, information service five major industrial sectors. This participation in the establishment of CCB Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. marks the further expansion of Beijing State-owned Assets Co., Ltd. in the field of financial industry investment, covering banking, securities, trusts, funds, property rights transactions, guarantees and re-guarantees, financial leasing, and non-performing asset acquisition and disposal. It will further optimize the layout of Beijing's financial industry and provide new momentum for the high-quality economic development of the capital. "In recent years, we have given full play to the advantages of diversified industrial clusters and continued to make efforts to help the construction of international consumption centers. We are also the owner of the National Stadium, National Swimming Center, and National Speed ​​Skating Stadium. Science and technology park development enterprises, cultural and sports parks such as Xinlongfu Company and Guoyuan Sports Investment, large-scale events and high-quality performing arts resources such as Beiao Group and Beiyan Company, and information technology enterprises such as Capital Information and Digital Certification. Consumer finance companies provide rich consumption scene resources and digital technology support." said the relevant person in charge of Beijing State-owned Assets Company. China Construction Bank is one of the four major state-owned banks. It has strong risk control capabilities, capital strength, and financial technology capabilities. It is the largest retail credit bank in China. It has accumulated a long-term professional foundation and unique advantages in the field of consumer finance. Wangfujing Group is one of the largest retail groups in China. It owns a variety of retail formats such as department stores, shopping malls, outlets, supermarkets, and online shopping malls, which will provide strong support for the operation and development of CCB Consumer Finance.

