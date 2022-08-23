Original title: Helping the development of the digital economy industry, the Jiulongpo Smart Expo makes a wonderful appearance

Helping the development of the digital economy industry, the Jiulongpo Smart Expo makes a wonderful appearance

Jiulongpo Exhibition Hall.Photo by Jiang Haitao

On August 22, the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo opened in Chongqing. At this year’s Smart Expo, 50 projects from 30 companies in Jiulongpo District were unveiled, showing the vigorous development of the digital economy industry in Jiulongpo District. The online signing ceremony was held, and Jiulongpo signed a total of 2 major investment projects, with a planned total investment of 7.5 billion.

Artificial intelligence control robot

Facilitate the construction of smart pipe network

In the Jiulongpo exhibition hall of the Zhibo Fair, a square robot attracted everyone’s attention.

“This robot is very smart. It can not only detect the safety of the underground pipe network, but also dispose of it by itself once there is a problem with the pipe network.” The relevant person in charge of Chongqing Rongguan Technology Co., Ltd. said that the company’s current underground limited space hazard source The artificial intelligence control robot (system) has been put into use in major districts and counties in Chongqing including Jiulongpo District. In addition, the robot can also be seen in Sichuan, Guangxi, Shenzhen and other places.

It is understood that the artificial intelligence control robot (system) for the dangerous source of underground limited space is specially developed for intelligent pipe network, septic tank gas safety monitoring and intelligent disposal. The system combines software and hardware, part of it is installed in the pipe network and septic tank, and the other part of the terminal system can display the monitoring and disposal status. Once the gas concentration in the septic tank exceeds the standard, the internal robot system will deal with the concentration according to the set critical value. , in order to meet the standard requirements. The system can not only solve the hidden safety hazards of the underground pipe network, but also save the cleaning and maintenance costs of the underground pipe network and septic tank.

“Watcher” high-altitude parabolic warning system.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of Jiulongpo District Committee High-altitude parabolic early warning monitoring Protect the safety of citizens “over their heads” In recent years, high-altitude parabolic events have occurred frequently. How can we better prevent and monitor them? At this year’s Smart Expo, the “Watcher” high-altitude parabolic intelligent early warning and monitoring system brought by Jiulongpo District Public Security Bureau attracted much attention. This project focuses on smart cities and contributes to the wisdom of public security in smart security services. Although this is the first time the system has landed at the Smart Expo, “Watcher” has long been an “Internet celebrity project” in the field of public security big data. In 2020, the Jiulongpo District Public Security Bureau launched the first high-altitude parabolic intelligent early warning and monitoring system “Watcher” in China, which realized 24-hour active capture and real-time alarm of high-altitude parabolic behavior. According to statistics, since the system was launched in Jiulongpo District, it has captured more than 1,400 high-altitude parabolic behaviors and issued more than 500 effective warnings. Carry out educational persuasion. Yu Xingjiang, the project creator and deputy head of the Science and Technology Information Section of the Jiulongpo District Public Security Bureau, introduced that the “Watcher” has played a leading and exemplary role in promoting the standardization of the national high-altitude parabolic governance system. It can be used for reference by government departments, social units, and property communities. At present, the project has been promoted as a project of the Ministry of Public Security’s application innovation plan. In addition to its initial landing in Guangdong, Jiangxi, Yunnan and other places, it has also been introduced in Beijing, Inner Mongolia and other provinces and cities one after another to protect the “overhead” for the masses in more parts of the country. security”. See also Stride a new journey, sound the horn of forge ahead in the spring - Current Affairs News - China Jingwei.com Kowloon Smart Flow Control System Empowering digital intelligence to fight the epidemic “This is a three-dimensional platform for epidemic prevention that informatizes the entire process of epidemic prevention and control, including epidemiological investigation, investigation, transfer, isolation, release from isolation, and home control.” The relevant technicians of the Jiulong Smart Epidemic Control System introduced. It is understood that in order to improve the efficiency of the flow control and rapid disposal of sudden outbreaks, the Jiulongpo District Big Data Development Bureau, the Jiulongpo District Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Chongqing Unicom have developed the “Kowloon Smart Flow Control System”, which breaks through data barriers and fully Use intelligent means to enable flow adjustment and disposal, and help the region’s epidemic prevention and control accurately and efficiently. The system is guided by “early, fast, accurate, strict and meticulous”, with the goal of informationization of the whole process, visualization of the whole chain, and all-round intelligence, and the construction principle of “practical, effective and easy to use”. Geospatial information and other technical means can realize the full life cycle management of epidemic-related personnel from transfer to home monitoring, so that leaders at all levels can grasp the management and control situation of epidemic-related personnel at any time, quickly carry out command and decision-making, and help epidemic prevention and control to quickly and dynamically clear zero. . It is understood that since the system was officially launched on July 13, it has opened access to more than 1,200 users in Jiulongpo District. Through the system, more than 3,800 persons at risk of epidemic, including close contact and sub-close contact, were identified, and more than 2,700 people were transported through the complete closed-loop process of flow adjustment, verification, transfer, and isolation. . Next, Jiulongpo District plans to further improve the system, initially planning to develop 14 major application sections and 48 functional modules in the second and third phases, and realize the intelligence of command, dispatch and decision-making through digital twin, instant messaging and other technologies. And explore the all-round application from new crown prevention and control to multi-disease prevention. (Liao Wanting, Ran Ran, Zeng Jianyu)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: