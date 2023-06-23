Helpless cyclist found by police officers

The high temperatures bothered a 76-year-old rehab patient who got lost north of the Wilhering Clinic in Schönering on Thursday, June 22nd. The police were called shortly after 2 p.m., but were initially unable to determine the exact position. However, the police officers quickly managed to contact the cyclist by telephone. This stated that he would be lying in a field and had no more strength.

Several strips on the lookout

The extensive area was then searched by several patrols. Finally, the man, who was constantly on the phone with the police officers, was located by the targeted sounding of the patrol car’s follow-up horn. He was on farmland about 600 meters from the nearest road. The man was immediately given water by the officers and taken to a shady place. The rehab patient was in good physical condition considering the circumstances, but showed signs of dehydration. The 76-year-old was then taken to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz for a comprehensive examination.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

