Hemsworth was in pain, he couldn’t bend over. I helped him, but don’t do what he did

In addition to elite athletes, such as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, or football players from Real Madrid and AC Milan, Czech physiotherapist Michal Novotný has been working with Hollywood stars for years. Last time it was Chris Hemsworth and Keanu Reeves who starred in successful action films Extraction 2 a John Wick 4.

Novotný explains how stars like Hemsworth, Reeves, but also Orlando Bloom and Liev Schreiber surprised him, who he helped with what, and why Reeves is under the 24-hour care of a physiotherapist. In addition, Novotný offers advice in the field of strengthening, explains the effectiveness of exercise in the pool and also how the muscle chains work.

“When we were riding together in an elevator that had a mirror in it, he looked in it and said, ‘Look at that. We are the same height.’ I told him that it was true, but I was fifteen kilograms less. And he said: ‘How much do you weigh?’ We came to the point where I guessed it exactly,” says Novotný about Hemsworth, whose book Sport is Pain will soon be published by the Jan Melvil publishing house.

In the interview you will read:

how he came to work with Hemsworth; with what serious health problems Hemsworth turned to him; how they managed to get Hemsworth in the movie Extraction smaller and more distinct muscles; which, according to Novotný, is absolutely key during exercise and training; what is the effectiveness of regeneration and exercise in the pool; which muscles are anti-gravity and how best to work them; which sports or exercises are the best cardio and why running may not always be ideal.

How did you come to work with Chris Hemsworth?

I have been working with many actors for years. In the last period it was also Orlando Bloom, after him Liev Schreiber, Hemsworth and we will talk about the last one from the last period today.

What did your collaboration consist of?

It started even before the filming of his latest film on Netflix Extraction 2 based on his severe pain in the lumbar region. He couldn’t even flex properly, let alone perform top-notch in an action movie. I was called to help him with this pain. I managed to do that quite quickly. He asked me to come the next day as well; he came with the fact that his cervical spine also hurts. And then I treated not only him, but also the other actors and his stuntmen. So I ended up treating five actors including Hemsworth’s brother and his double.

What were his back problems?

I cannot specify it in detail because I maintain medical secrecy. However, it is a classic case of lumbar spine pain that athletes struggle with.

How did you deal with it?

Like everything, this too with manual therapy and exercises. To make it simple, I look at the patient’s posture, test all the muscles I can find that are weak, normal, and extra strong; and I look for joints that have great and normal range of motion and which are locked.

I looked for weakness or shortening in the muscles and blocks and large gaps in the joints. And then I try to bring the body back into harmony using mobilization and manual muscle techniques. When I see that he had a nerve problem, I look for where it exits, where the nerve can be compressed, and by changing the tension of the muscles and joints, I release the path of the nerve.

So first you relieved him of pain and then you started taking care of his physical training. I read in one of the interviews that he needed to have smaller and more visible muscles for this film. Why?

When we were riding together in an elevator that had a mirror in it, he looked into it and said to me, “Look at this. We are the same height.” I replied that it was true, but I was fifteen kilograms less. And he said: “How much do you weigh?” We came to the point where I guessed it exactly. When he played Thor in the Marvel movie, he had exaggerated, bodybuilder-like muscles. He subsequently acted in a film Rush, where he had to squeeze into a Formula 1 car. He had to lose 20 kilograms very quickly. He did it thanks to his fast metabolism. This is also one of the reasons why it is capable of such rapid changes. Even though I’m the same height, even if I had training like him, I would never be able to do something like that.

Why?

That’s a good question and one of the key points for your readers as well. Never copy

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

