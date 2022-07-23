Henan added 1 local confirmed case yesterday, 19 local asymptomatic infections, all in Zhumadian City

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-23 09:06

CCTV news client news The reporter learned from the Henan Provincial Health and Health Commission that from 0 to 24:00 on July 22, there was 1 new local confirmed case in the province.(1 case in Zhumadian City),19 new cases of local asymptomatic infection(19 cases in Zhumadian City), no new local suspected cases. There are no new confirmed cases, asymptomatic infections and suspected cases imported from abroad. 5 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged (3 cases in Zhumadian City, 2 cases in Zhengzhou City), and 14 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation (14 cases in Zhumadian City).

From January 21, 2020 to 24:00 on July 22, 2022, a total of 3,205 confirmed cases (2,991 local and 214 imported from abroad) and 12 hospitalized cases (11 local and 1 imported from abroad) were reported in the province. There are 525 asymptomatic infections still under medical observation (512 domestic cases and 13 imported cases). A total of 140,366 close contacts have been traced, and 7,170 close contacts are being observed.