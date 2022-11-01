Home News Henan and Inner Mongolia emphasize that precise prevention and control cannot be indiscriminately closed and controlled | Morning Post
News

Henan and Inner Mongolia emphasize that precise prevention and control cannot be indiscriminately closed and controlled | Morning Post

by admin
Henan and Inner Mongolia emphasize that precise prevention and control cannot be indiscriminately closed and controlled | Morning Post

The COVID-19 epidemic in mainland China has heated up again, and many places have fallen into a state of closure and control. However, Inner Mongolia and Henan provinces and regions have successively emphasized the accuracy of epidemic prevention and control, and cannot be closed and controlled indiscriminately.

According to the “Inner Mongolia Daily”, Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, presided over a meeting of the leading group of the autonomous region’s response to the epidemic on October 30, and deployed nine key tasks in the near future, one of which is to scientifically and accurately control the social aspect and strictly implement epidemic prevention and control. The policy should be resolutely controlled and released in an orderly manner. The risk area should be delineated precisely to the building. The entire community cannot be sealed because of one or two cases, and it cannot be controlled and restricted indiscriminately and endlessly. Let the city gradually rejuvenate.

On the other hand, according to the Henan Daily, the Henan Provincial Party Committee held a meeting on the prevention and control of COVID-19 on October 31. At the meeting, Henan Governor Wang Kai emphasized that the current large-scale epidemic in some regions must be eliminated as soon as possible, but also Resolutely control what should be done, and release it in an orderly manner. Scientific and precise delineation of risk areas, not just because there are individual outbreaks, the entire community should not be closed and controlled indiscriminately for a long time, so that the city can gradually regain its vitality.

See also  Inner Mongolia: In this round of the epidemic, all patients treated for centralized transfer were cured and discharged from the hospital. There are currently 3 local confirmed cases | Inner Mongolia | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

Mainland China reported 2,719 new local positive cases on Monday, including 165 local cases in Inner Mongolia and 104 local cases in Henan province.

You may also like

The Kenyan group that wants to rewrite the...

Mafia accuses fall, towards change of presidency Valle...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Run over while walking on the roadside, she...

Confiscation of the car from those who leave...

Farewell to Sara Harzarich Pesle, witness of the...

Igne, the catwalk is finally over. I spent...

Commitment to decrease deficit and debt and full...

Photo: Nanjing’s famous shopping mall was destroyed by...

Group violence after the night at the pub:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy