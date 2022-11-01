The COVID-19 epidemic in mainland China has heated up again, and many places have fallen into a state of closure and control. However, Inner Mongolia and Henan provinces and regions have successively emphasized the accuracy of epidemic prevention and control, and cannot be closed and controlled indiscriminately.

According to the “Inner Mongolia Daily”, Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, presided over a meeting of the leading group of the autonomous region’s response to the epidemic on October 30, and deployed nine key tasks in the near future, one of which is to scientifically and accurately control the social aspect and strictly implement epidemic prevention and control. The policy should be resolutely controlled and released in an orderly manner. The risk area should be delineated precisely to the building. The entire community cannot be sealed because of one or two cases, and it cannot be controlled and restricted indiscriminately and endlessly. Let the city gradually rejuvenate.

On the other hand, according to the Henan Daily, the Henan Provincial Party Committee held a meeting on the prevention and control of COVID-19 on October 31. At the meeting, Henan Governor Wang Kai emphasized that the current large-scale epidemic in some regions must be eliminated as soon as possible, but also Resolutely control what should be done, and release it in an orderly manner. Scientific and precise delineation of risk areas, not just because there are individual outbreaks, the entire community should not be closed and controlled indiscriminately for a long time, so that the city can gradually regain its vitality.

Mainland China reported 2,719 new local positive cases on Monday, including 165 local cases in Inner Mongolia and 104 local cases in Henan province.