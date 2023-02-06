Caijing.com Automotive News On February 6, according to the Financial Associated Press, the People’s Government of Henan Province recently issued the “Carbon Peak Implementation Plan in Henan Province”, which proposed to promote the low-carbon transformation of transportation tools. Actively expand the scope of application of new and clean energy such as electricity, hydrogen energy, and advanced biological liquid fuels in the transportation field.

Vigorously promote new energy vehicles, gradually reduce the proportion of traditional fuel vehicles in new car production and sales and car ownership, promote the electrification of urban public service vehicles, and in addition to retaining necessary emergency vehicles, promote urban ground public transport, urban logistics distribution, and postal express delivery. , taxis, official vehicles, and sanitation vehicles replaced by new energy sources, and promote electric and hydrogen-fueled heavy freight vehicles.

By 2025, the replacement rate of urban ground public transport with new energy vehicles will reach 100% (excluding emergency support vehicles), and the carbon emission intensity of the converted turnover of operating transport units will be reduced by about 4.5% compared with 2020.