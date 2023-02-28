A man hacked to death his 24-year-old wife in Sangcun Township, Hua County, Henan Province due to a dispute between husband and wife. A few days later, his wife’s body was stolen in the middle of the night, and her whereabouts are unknown. The incident aroused dissatisfaction among the whole village, accusing the authorities of unfairness. On Monday (27th), clashes broke out between the police and the people. The angry crowd hung the portrait of the deceased on a police car, and the authorities dispatched dozens of police cars to seal off the village and roads. Stop the spread of news.

This Monday, clashes broke out between police and villagers in Yangdazhao Village, Sangcun Township, Huaxian County, Anyang City, Henan Province. Angry villagers surrounded a number of police cars, which kept shaking from side to side. In multiple on-site videos taken by villagers, some police beat villagers with batons, and some villagers stood on the roof and shouted protest slogans, demanding that the police handle the murder case fairly.

[Police closed villages and roads to prevent spread of news]

Based on the news from Netease News and other media and self-media, on February 20, Zhang Mouhao, a villager in Yangdazhao Village, Sangcun Township, hacked his wife Yang Moufang 8 times to death due to a family dispute. On the night of the 26th, it was suddenly reported that the woman’s body placed at the man’s house was stolen and her whereabouts were unknown. Many villagers went to the man’s house to ask for an explanation, and the authorities dispatched special police to disperse the crowd. In one of the videos, the deceased’s brother criticized the police: “This is the law enforced by the police. They took away my sister’s body. This is the solution. Put all our family members under house arrest.”

Family members of the deceased refused to go to the funeral after the police closed the village and road

A relative or friend of the deceased said: “Public opinion made them (officials) unbearable, their future was affected, and the village was closed. Our people would not let them see if they wanted to. Many people would not let them see if they wanted to.”

Currently, Yang Dazhao Village has been sealed off by the police, making it difficult for outsiders to enter. A villager said that the police mobilized thousands of police forces, including special police and riot police, to block the road into the village, and also blocked the Douyin video account: “The title has been blocked three times, tonight. All vehicles have to turn at the entrance of the village. Go to the village.”

Our reporter called the mobile phones of the two policemen from the Sangcun Police Station in Huaxian County and the police station’s phone number on Tuesday, but the other party never answered the phone.The reporter called the Sangcun township government, and the man who answered the phone asked three nosKnow:

Reporter: “The conflict between the police and the villagers has subsided now, right?”

Response: “Hmm…that’s not very clear.”

Reporter: “Is this incident a sensation in your local area?”

Answer: “Not so much, now.”

Reporter: “Then why did the villagers overturn the police car and clashed with the police car?”

Answer: “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

According to people at the scene, police used force to disperse the gathered crowd on Monday and Tuesday, beating and arresting villagers. The irritated villagers surrounded the police in the car, the two sides had physical conflicts, and some villagers threw objects at the police.

The incident happened on the eve of China‘s “two sessions” and Henan was highly tense

Authorities in Huaxian County, Henan Province responded to the mass incident that took place on the eve of the Two Sessions of China. According to People’s Daily Online, on February 27, the “2.20” case handling working group in Huaxian County, Anyang City, Henan Province issued a report on the situation. A quarrel broke out in the dispute, and Zhang Mouhao killed Yang Moufang with a knife. The public security organ immediately controlled the suspect Zhang Mouhao and detained him criminally according to law. At present, the case is being handled in accordance with the law, and Zhang Mouhao has been arrested by the procuratorate.

The official report also stated that the Hua County Party Committee and the county government set up a “2.20” case handling working group to try to appease emotions and resolve conflicts, assist the minors in the family in accordance with laws and regulations, and continue to care for the healthy growth of children. The notice also warned netizens that “the Internet is not a place outside the law, please abide by relevant laws and regulations, and do not believe, spread or create rumors.”

On social platforms in China, videos of clashes between police and civilians in Yangdazhao Village have been blocked.

