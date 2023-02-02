On January 31, the “2023 Henan Provincial Digital Economy Development Work Plan” issued by the Henan Provincial Digital Economy Development Leading Group was announced to the public.

As for the overall goal, the annual investment of 50 billion yuan will be completed in the construction of new infrastructure, and a 5G high-quality network will be built. The total number of 5G base stations will exceed 180,000, the number of data center racks will exceed 90,000, and the province’s Internet of Things terminal users will exceed 100 million. . The operating income of the electronic information manufacturing industry will strive to exceed 800 billion yuan, the scale of advanced computing and software industries will exceed 50 billion yuan, and the energy level of industrial clusters such as new-generation artificial intelligence, network security, and smart sensors will be significantly improved.

In terms of key work, support the implementation of the “dual gigabit” network coordination project, accelerate the deep coverage of 5G networks, and the large-scale deployment of 10G passive optical networks (10G-PON). %, adding 300,000 ports of 10G-PON and above.

Research and formulate policies and measures to support the construction of central computing power highlands, coordinate the layout of computing power infrastructure, and accelerate the implementation of China Unicom Central Plains Data Base, China Mobile (Henan) Data Center, China Mobile (Henan Zhengzhou) Data Center, China Mobile (Henan Luoyang) Data Center, China Telecom Central Data Center, Zhengzhou Huawei Artificial Intelligence Computing Power Center and other projects. Promote the construction of quantum communication metropolitan area network and satellite ground station, and build the core hub node of the “satellite-ground integration” quantum communication network as soon as possible.

Promote China Mobile 5G Joint Innovation Center (Henan) Open Laboratory, China Unicom Henan 5G Key Laboratory, China Telecom Xinchuang Application Adaptation Base, China Tower Henan 5G Technology Innovation Center, China Radio and Television 5G (Henan) Joint Innovation Center, Shan Ding Communication’s 1 million 5G communication optical modules and other projects will accelerate the development of 5G smart terminals, communication modules, 5G miniaturized base station equipment, 5G high-frequency components and other products, and promote 5G technology in smart manufacturing, smart education, smart medical care, and smart culture. There are 2,000 5G application projects across the province.

Support the implementation of certain policies to accelerate the standardized, healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy, organize provincial-level government investment funds and business matching activities, and support a group of platform companies with sales exceeding 1 billion yuan. Implement major projects such as the cross-border e-commerce ecological park in the airport area and the China (Central Plains) cross-border e-commerce industrial park, and cultivate and expand a number of platform-based enterprises in the fields of live broadcast e-commerce, social e-commerce, and fresh food e-commerce. Organize and carry out the special action of network market supervision (Network Sword) to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy.