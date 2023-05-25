Henan launches science popularization education practice activities on International Biodiversity Day- Xinhuanet Henan Channel

Xinhuanet, Zhengzhou, May 25th (Fan Zuoyan) Recently, the home event of International Biodiversity Day in Henan was held in Dongzhai National Nature Reserve, Luoshan County. Six crested ibises that have been artificially bred and rewilded were released in Dongzhai National Nature Reserve, Luoshan County, Xinyang City, and returned to nature.

The event will carry out popular science education and practice activities around the theme of “From Agreement to Cooperation: Restoring Biodiversity”. By releasing crested ibises, visiting rare animal and plant protection bases such as white-crested pheasants, and expert sharing, the participation channels will be broadened and biodiversity will be created. A good atmosphere for protection will further enhance public awareness of protection.

In recent years, Henan Province has carried out biodiversity surveys, monitoring, and assessments in an orderly manner, guiding and promoting extensive public participation, and the province’s biodiversity has become increasingly rich. It is understood that Henan Province has recorded a total of 656 species of terrestrial vertebrates, 3,979 known species of higher plants, a forest area of ​​4.187 million hectares, and a wetland area of ​​627,900 hectares.

Li Zhe, secretary of the party group and director of the Henan Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, said that Henan will take greater efforts and more concrete measures to implement various tasks to make Henan’s ecosystem more diverse, stable, and sustainable, and to allow biological species and Biological genetic resources are fully protected. (over)