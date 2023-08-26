Henan Province Implements Three-Level Emergency Response for Flood Control Amid Yellow Rainstorm Warning

Henan Province Launches Three-Level Emergency Response to Flood Control

Henan Province in China is currently facing a yellow rainstorm warning, prompting the activation of a three-level flood control emergency response. According to the Henan Provincial Prevention and Control Bureau, the response was initiated at 11:00 on August 26, following the guidelines set in the “Henan Provincial Flood Control Emergency Plan”.

The Henan Provincial Meteorological Observatory has forecasted heavy rainfall in several cities and counties, including Zhengzhou, Kaifeng, Sanmenxia, Luoyang, Pingdingshan, Xuchang, Luohe, Nanyang, Xinyang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, and Shangqiu. Some areas in Nanyang and Pingdingshan are expected to experience extremely heavy rain. The heavy rainfall will be accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds.

In response to the situation, the Henan Provincial Defense Command has urged localities and units to overcome complacency and closely follow the implementation of various measures to prevent heavy rainfall. The characteristics of this round of autumn floods, including wide coverage, strong intensity, prolonged duration, uncertainty, and significant impact, call for heightened monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems. The command stresses the importance of consultations, studies, and timely initiation of flood control emergency responses to ensure effective emergency avoidance and rescue.

The authorities have emphasized the need for special attention to key areas and critical links, such as mountain torrents, geological hazards, urban waterlogging, farmland water accumulation, safety management at scenic spots, small and medium river floods, small reservoirs, check dams, and tailings ponds. Additionally, measures to prevent and respond to strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds, will be strengthened to ensure the safety of lives and property.

