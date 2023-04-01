The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security on March 27 that the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security and the Provincial Department of Education have recently launched the 2023 “Public Employment Services Entering Campus” campaign.

The theme of this event is “Employment Services Entering the Campus to Grow and Realize Dreams in Henan”. It targets the 2023 college graduates and takes into account previous graduates who have employment service needs. It focuses on “policy presentations”, “recruitment services” and “employment guidance” Six items including “Entrepreneurship Services”, “Vocational Training” and “Difficulty Assistance” help college graduates in our province to find jobs and start businesses. During the event, human resources and social security departments across the province will release the “List of Employment and Entrepreneurship Policies for College Graduates” to push information on policy content, acceptance agencies, handling procedures, etc., and will also carry out nearly a hundred online and offline publicity activities. At the same time, public employment talent service agencies at all levels will carry out more than 300 series of recruitments such as the “Special Activities for the Joint Recruitment of College Graduates in Large and Medium Cities”, providing 600,000 jobs of various types, and continue to create “jobs” in Henan’s college graduate recruitment activities brand. In addition, all colleges and universities in the province will jointly organize and implement the “Ten Thousand Enterprises Entering Campus” plan to give full play to the role of enterprises in attracting employment.

In terms of vocational training, in addition to implementing relevant training policies in accordance with regulations, the event will also increase training in new occupations and new skills to meet the multi-level job-seeking needs of college graduates. In terms of assistance to those in need, for college graduates from poverty-stricken families, low-income families, zero-employment families, disabled, and long-term unemployed college graduates, the Human Resources and Social Security Department will cooperate with the education department to implement “one person, one file” and “one person, one policy” key assistance .

It is understood that the event will last until the end of June for a period of 3 months. (Reporter Wang Xiangqian)

