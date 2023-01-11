Original title: Henan will welcome rain and snow, strong cooling weather, local cold wave

CCTV News: According to the news released by the Henan Provincial Meteorological Bureau on the 10th, according to the latest weather data monitoring and analysis, it is expected that from January 12th to 15th, due to the joint influence of southwest warm and humid airflow and cold air, most of our province will have rainy and snowy weather. It is accompanied by strong winds of level 5, gusts of 7 to 8, and a strong cooling of about 10 degrees. Pay attention to the impact of rain, snow and road icing on traffic.

The Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that on January 11, it will be cloudy in the west and south, with local light rain, and sleet in the high-altitude mountainous areas in the west; from early morning to morning, there will be fog in some counties and cities in the southeast. On the 12th, there was light rain in most of the province, and there was light snow or sleet in high-altitude mountainous areas; on the 13th, light rain or sleet turned to light snow in the west and north, and light to moderate rain in other counties and cities; on the 14th, light rain turned to rain in the south There is mixed snow, light to moderate snow in other counties and cities, and heavy snow in parts of the west. From the night of the 13th to the 14th, the province’s northerly winds were 4 to 5, and the gusts were 7 to 8. The temperature in most of the province will drop by 8 to 10 degrees compared with the previous period, and the local temperature will be around 12 degrees. There will be cold waves in the east and southeast. Among them, on the 15th, the highest temperature in most counties and cities in the province dropped to 0 to 3 degrees, and in the west and northwest to minus 4 to minus 2 degrees; on the 16th to 17th, the lowest temperature: the west and north can drop to minus 10 degrees. The temperature ranges from minus 7 degrees to minus 7 degrees, including minus 14 to minus 12 degrees in high-altitude mountainous areas, and minus 6 to minus 4 degrees in other counties and cities. From the 16th to the 17th, the highest temperature in the province rose slowly.

Due to the lack of precipitation and dry weather in our province in the previous period, the forest fire risk level was high. This rain and snow process is conducive to reducing the forest fire risk level, increasing soil moisture, and improving air quality, but it is necessary to prevent strong winds, strong cooling, rain and snow and other damage to facilities. Adverse effects brought by greenhouses and electricity in agriculture, animal husbandry, and electricity. Pay special attention to the impact of rainy and snowy weather and icy roads on traffic.

Meteorological departments at all levels in the province will closely monitor weather changes 24 hours a day, and carry out impact forecasting and meteorological risk warning services in a progressive manner. All localities and departments need to pay close attention to the latest weather forecasts, meteorological disaster warning signals and meteorological risk warnings issued by local meteorological stations.