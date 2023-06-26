Hengyang cultural tourism market is full of vitality during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday- Selected cities and states- Hunan Online

Making zongzi, rowing dragon boats, performing intangible cultural heritage…

Hengyang cultural tourism market is full of vitality during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Hengyang Daily News (Xia Yueyue, correspondent of Ao Wenjing) During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the tourism market in Hengyang ushered in a small peak of travel, making rice dumplings, rowing dragon boats, performing intangible cultural heritage… Hengyang cultural tourism department and various scenic spots launched Dragon Boat themed activities, so that Citizens and tourists “rice dumpling” love to enjoy the holiday.

According to the calculation data of the Hengyang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Sports and Sports: during the three-day holiday, the city received a total of 659,500 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 47.89%, and tourism revenue was 653 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 43.17%. Among them, Nanyue Hengshan received a total of 94,200 tourists, and realized tourism income of about 96.0127 million yuan.

Cultural and tourism activities are brilliant. In order to create a strong festive atmosphere, our city has carried out a variety of cultural tourism and sports activities, covering field picking, flower viewing, theater performances, exhibition visits, art experience, sports and leisure, etc., which greatly enriched cultural tourism during the holiday. product supply. Hengdong County has launched two Dragon Boat Festival outing routes of “Zong” Love Landscape and Enjoying Hengdong, unlocking new ways to play in Hengdong, playing with water, camping, walking with children, gourmet food, picking, all covered in one-stop eating, drinking and having fun. Hengyang County has launched a holiday tour route of Meiguo Mountain Villa + Huangmenzhai Danxia Geological Park, and Sanhu Town organizes Sanhu dragon boat cultural activities. Hengshan County launched the launching ceremony of the 2023 Intangible Cultural Heritage Publicity Week and the launching ceremony of the centralized exhibition and performance of “A New Chapter of Intangible Cultural Heritage Entering the Campus Inheritance”. Leiyang City carried out the activity of making tea for the Dragon Boat Festival, and Jiangtou launched the activity of “Tribute Tea Sea”. Nanyue District has planned a series of themed activities to let tourists appreciate the unique charm of Nanyue. The first cultural and art festival was held in the city, and programs such as the intangible cultural heritage dance of Hengyang County “Long Teng and Lion Leaping to Celebrate the Prosperity” received rave reviews, and ordinary people can enjoy a delicious “cultural feast” at their doorstep. During the Dragon Boat Festival, the participation in various activities is high, and the atmosphere is warm, accompanying citizens and tourists to spend a pleasant little long vacation.

Rural self-driving tours remain popular. Self-driving tours, peripheral tours, and rural tours have once again become the first choice for the majority of tourists to travel during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. In addition, the city’s convenient transportation and obvious location advantages have attracted a large number of tourists from surrounding cities in the province such as Changsha-Zhuzhou-Tanshan, Yueyang, Shaoyang, and Chenzhou. All over the city, through making rice dumplings, delivering rice dumplings, dragon boat racing, fishing, picking, living in farmhouses, tasting farmhouse vegetables, doing farmhousework, experiencing rural life and experiencing the fun of farmhouse life, it has attracted a large number of tourists and citizens to come for leisure and vacation. All art troupes in the city actively carried out the performance activity of “Sending Opera to Thousands of Villages” to benefit the people, bringing joy and laughter to local villagers and tourists.

Tourism safety is highly valued. The Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Sports and Sports attaches great importance to tourism safety, and earnestly implements the spirit of the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the gas explosion accident in Yinchuan BBQ restaurant in Ningxia. The leaders of the bureau quickly led a team to inspect and supervise the safety work in all counties and urban areas, focusing on inspecting the fire safety of tourist attractions, rural tourist areas (spots), star-rated tourist hotels, Internet cafes, KTV and other public places. Reminders for wading and tourist attractions with special equipment, pay close attention to weather warnings, and strictly prevent the risk of geological disasters. The city’s cultural, tourism and sports system strictly implements the holiday duty system, safety supervision, scenic spot inspection, consulting services, complaint handling, information submission and other work are carried out in a timely and orderly manner, emergency response is timely and effective, and all tasks are operating normally.

During the holidays, the city’s cultural tourism market operated normally, with no valid complaints or safety incidents.

(First trial: Luo Jianglong Second trial: Jiang Yu Third trial: Wang Yaqi)

