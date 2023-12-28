Hengyang Municipal People’s Government Portal-[衡山县] The fifth national economic census household registration business training meeting in Hengshan County officially started

The fifth national economic census household registration business training meeting in Hengshan County officially started

On December 26, the fifth national economic census household registration business training meeting in Hengshan County officially commenced. The two-day training session focused on providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the census plan, household registration skills, form filling, business exchanges, collection procedures, and other related aspects. The event was attended by Wang Wei, a member of the County Party Committee Standing Committee and nominee for deputy county magistrate (executive).

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the preliminary preparations and inventory work for the economic census in Hengshan County have yielded significant results. As of the conclusion of the inventory work, the county has inventoried and verified a total of 6,737 units engaged in secondary and tertiary industry activities, representing a 1.8 times increase compared to the Fourth Economic and Social Economic Survey. Furthermore, the county has also inventoried and verified 26,471 self-employed households, indicating a substantial increase compared to the previous survey.

Emphasizing the significance of the training, it was noted that it is a crucial step in enhancing work standards and ensuring data quality as part of the implementation of the census plan. Participants were urged to improve their understanding of the census plan and various work details, pay attention to teaching methods, and adhere to training disciplines to ensure effective learning and application of the concepts covered.

The meeting also stressed the importance of planning and preparation for census registration in advance. It was emphasized that scientific work plans must be formulated to ensure the quality and security of census data, accurate inventory data verification, and dynamic management of the census work team. Additionally, the meeting called for the lawful conduct of the census throughout the registration process to prevent falsification and fraud, thereby ensuring the successful completion of the fifth national economic census tasks at a high standard.

The event serves as a pivotal step in the preparation for the fifth national economic census in Hengshan County, aiming to provide a comprehensive and accurate reflection of the county’s economic development results. With the commitment and dedication of the participants, the successful completion of the economic census is anticipated to be achieved at a standard and high level. (Zhao Shi, Wen Yating)

