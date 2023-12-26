Hengyang Municipal People’s Government Portal-[雁峰区] The Yanfeng District delegation reviewed the government work report and Ou Xing, deputy director of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, participated in the review

The Yanfeng District delegation held a plenary meeting at the third session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress to review the government work report delivered by Mayor Zhu Jian. Ou Xing, representative of the Yanfeng delegation and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, participated in the review along with other representatives. The meeting was presided over by Wang Yan, leader of the delegation and secretary of the Yanfeng District Party Committee.

During the meeting, the “Government Work Report” delivered by Mayor Zhu Jian was praised for objectively summarizing the achievements of the past year, analyzing the complex situation facing current development, and clearly deploying the main tasks for 2024. Ou Xing commended the report for highlighting the city’s efforts in carrying out the “in situ doubling” action and emphasized the need to continue upholding good experience and practices.

Looking ahead to 2024, the report proposes to “vigorously implement the development strategy of ‘building a city through manufacturing and revitalizing the city through cultural tourism'”, which resonated with the delegates as being in line with Hengyang’s reality and a strategy that needs to be persisted in the long term. The work arrangement for 2024 was also applauded for its strategic positioning, goals, paths, and measures, with a focus on ensuring institutional guarantees and protection of the business environment.

In addition to reviewing the government work report, several representatives also made suggestions on various aspects, including promoting the construction of the power transmission and transformation industry chain, improving the quality of tourism services, enhancing cultural infrastructure construction in old communities, and optimizing the business environment.

The meeting was marked by enthusiastic participation and constructive discussions, reflecting the dedication of the Yanfeng District delegation to the city’s development and progress.

The delegation expressed their commitment to implement the proposed measures and work towards the realization of the strategic goals outlined in the government work report.

