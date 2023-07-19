Henri Koudossou on loan again!

The young German-Togolese striker from Augsburg, Henri Koudossou is once again on loan. This time he joined Ado Den Haag in Dutch D2.

It’s done, Henri Koudossou was loaned by Augsburg to Ado Den Haag in Dutch D2 for the whole season. Under contract with the Dutch club until June 2025, the young striker is on loan again after his move to Austria Laustenau in Austria. At 23, he wants more playing time to develop his potential “I want to have as much playing time as possible. That’s why another loan is a good option for me. I will give my all every day and work hard to help the team achieve their goals. Then I can come back to FC Augsburg this summer and give full throttle.” explained Koudossou Henri.

“With this loan agreement with ADO Den Haag, we want to give Henri the chance to gain as much experience as possible and to develop in the best possible way. We wish him a lot of success in the Netherlands and we hope for an injury-free season.” explained Stefan Reuter, member of the board of directors for the sport of Augsburg.

