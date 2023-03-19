Home News Heo Jae and Kim Byung-hyun “I want to recreate the island without Ahn Jung-hwan” Why? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::
[서울=뉴시스] ‘It’s a good thing if you don’t fight’ 2023.03.19 (Photo = Provided by MBC) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Lee Yun-jin = Lee Yeon-bok, Rayman Kim, and Jung Ho-young will present a super-class breakfast.

In the 115th episode of MBC TV’s entertainment show ‘It’s Glad You Don’t Fight’, which airs at 9 pm on the 20th, the second story of three chefs, Lee Yeon-bok, Rayman Kim, Jeong Ho-young, Heo Jae, and Kim Byung-hyun, is drawn.

On this day, the chefs prepare breakfast for the morning of the second day on the island. However, it suffers from a lack of materials. Still, the three select Chinese, Western, and Japanese menus one by one and set up a buffet-style breakfast.

First, Jung Ho-young prepares ‘Japanese steamed egg’. It is an island without a proper steamer, but it solves it with an ingenious idea. But more importantly, fire control. Jeong Ho-yeong, who entrusted the fire control to Heo Jae, the ‘youngest in the kitchen’, said that he even yelled at him for not being able to do it properly, raising curiosity about whether the steamed egg can be completed safely.

On the other hand, Lee Yeon-bok makes an ultra-simple green onion pancake ‘Chongyubing’ using only flour and green onions. Everyone can’t stop admiring the way he makes the dough with a bottle of sesame oil.

Then, the Western-style soup made by Rayman Kim is added to complete the express breakfast, and smiles bloom on the faces of Heo Jae and Kim Byung-hyun. For two people who usually couldn’t even eat dinner properly, a luxurious breakfast makes them happy. In response, Heo Jae and Kim Byung-hyun add to their expectations by saying, “I want to recreate the island without Ahn Jung-hwan,” and even dream of a rebellion.

◎Sympathetic Media Newsis

